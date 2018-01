by Staff | Jan 3, 2018 10:38 am

East Rock

The police asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area around Whitney Avenue and Canner Street Wednesday morning as the gas company and fire department investigate a gas leak.

Authorities evacuated several homes and schools in the area, including Worthington Hooker, and closed Loomis Place, St. Ronan Street, Autumn Street, Whitney Avenue, Everit Street, and Livingston Street to traffic.