Nov 21, 2017 8:50 pm

Public school students worked with Board of Ed adults Tuesday afternoon at the district’s central kitchen to pack over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkey meal boxes for the needy.

The students were from Hillhouse High School’s culinary program and from Worthington Hooker School. They worked on the annual effort with members of contractors AFB and ABM and Lindley, Local 287, and the teachers union.

Click on the video to watch them work.