192 Slots Open For Schooner Summer Camp

Schooner Inc. sent in the following information about camp this summer:

Schooner Summer Camp is running again with sailing and coastal exploration programs available this summer for 192 children 6-12 years old. Registration for camp went live this week on the New Haven Land Trust website: http://www.newhavenlandtrust.org/Schooner.

The Schooner Camp, operated by the New Haven Land Trust and directed by Sarah Morrison, will be open to children aged 6-12 and include a full range of hands-on coastal marine exploration and discovery including sailing for kids aged 9-12. Programs are run in two-week sessions from June 26-August 18. The camp will be run on the New Haven Land Trust’s Long Wharf Nature Preserve and, thanks to the generous support of the New Haven Board of Education and Sound School, on the Sound School campus and adjacent protected waters of the Long Island Sound.

Scholarships will be available for many income-eligible participants thanks to the support of the Denali Foundation, Woman’s Seamen’s Friend Society, the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, the Curran Foundation and other donors. The New Haven Land Trust continues to fundraise to increase the number of scholarships available so that all New Haven residents regardless of income have access to coastal programming and sailing programs offered as a part of the Schooner program.

Schooner, Inc. and the New Haven Land Trust joined this past January and now Schooner is run by the New Haven Land Trust as a signature program. The combined organization is dedicated to protecting and promoting the natural and cultural resources of New Haven, Connecticut through access to outdoor environments, conservation, stewardship and education. The Schooner Program is focused on connecting kids, coastline and community.

In the summer of 2016 Schooner, the New Haven Land Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven partnered on Schooner: Kids2Coastline, an outdoor afternoon camp at the Land Trust’s Long Wharf Nature Preserve and the Sound School in New Haven’s City Point neighborhood. The camp provided a free supplemental program to over forty 6-10 year olds enrolled in the New Haven Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp program.

Schooner Camp Details:

The Schooner Summer Camp brings kids to the coastline to explore, learn, grow, get their feet wet on the water, and above all else - have fun! The camp offers a range of activities designed to appeal to young children, ages 6-12 years old. The Schooner Summer Camp offers both a Shore Program and a Sailing Program in which campers engage in science-based learning through adventure, exploration, crafts, songs, and games.

Camp sessions are two-weeks each.

Session 1 | June 26 - July 7 Session 2 | July 10 - July 21 Session 3 | July 24 - Aug. 4 Session 4 | Aug. 7 - Aug. 18 Camp programming runs from 9am - 3pm, with aftercare available from 3 - 5pm

Shore Program (ages 6-8): Campers in the 2-week Shore Program spend their day exploring the Long Island Sound coastline, searching for prehistoric horseshoe crabs and discovering creatures in their natural habitats! Campers will play games, sing songs, and get their feet wet while learning about local ecosystems. Shore Program fee is $500/session, $650/session + Aftercare.

Sailing Program (ages 9-12): Campers in the 2-week Sailing Program spend half their day exploring the diverse habitats of the Long Island Sound from land, and the other half of the day on the water learning the fundamentals of sailing! Campers will learn how to sail and skipper a small sailboat, learn detailed boat handling maneuvers, knots, boat safety, and how to work well and communicate as a team. Sailing Program fee is $700/session, $850/session + Aftercare.

Registration: http://www.newhavenlandtrust.org/Schooner

More information and inquiries:

Justin Elicker, Executive Director, New Haven Land Trust

203-500-2969, justin.elicker@newhavenlandtrust.org