$$ Approved For SCSU Body Cams

Feb 2, 2017

The State Bond Commission Wednesday voted to approve reimbursing Southern Connecticut State University $57,000 to buy police body cameras and store the video.

“I am glad the university is getting back the money it spent for this equipment,” said Rep. Candelaria. “Because body cameras have proven to be a useful tool, my colleagues and I last year passed ‘excessive force’ legislation. It suggests law enforcement make use of body cams as a way to document how officers treat the citizens they’re supposed to protect.”