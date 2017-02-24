Police Chief Search Schedule Pushed Back

by Paul Bass | Feb 24, 2017 12:23 pm

Posted to: Legal Writes

At least seven current or former upper-echelon New Haven cops are among 20 candidates to become the next police chief, in a process that has been pushed back a month.

Twenty-four people originally applied last month to succeed Dean Esserman, who resigned last Sept. 2. Four had no real police background, so 20 remain in the mix, according to city human resources chief Stephen Librandi.

A committee headed by city Chief Administrative Officer Mike Carter is sifting through the names to come up with a list of three finalists to present to Mayor Toni Harp to interview. Carter originally said the committee aimed to arrive at those three names by the end of February. He said this week that the committee was delayed a bit and is now shooting for the end of March.

According to people familiar with the search, the candidates include Anthony Campbell, who has served as interim chief since Esserman’s departure; Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova; Capt. Patricia Helliger; retired Assistant Chiefs Denise Blanchard, Petisia Adger, and Thaddeus Reddish; retired Lt. Kenny Howell.

The Harp administration denied a Freedom of Information Act request to release the full list of candidates, citing Conn Gen Stat. Sec 1-213(b) (2). That subsection exempts from disclosure “any record of a personnel search committee which, because of name or other identifying information, would reveal the identity of an executive level employment candidate without the consent of such candidate.”

Asked why the city would choose to keep the list secret, Carter said, “Some people are sensitive about it” and “some people take shots” at candidates.

Carter’s review committee includes Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins, city Controller Daryl Jones, New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin, mayoral Chief of Staff Tomas Reyes, emergency operations chief Rick Fontana, Corporation Counsel John Rose Jr., and Qunnipiac Meadows Alder Gerald Atunes.