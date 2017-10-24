See ... Click ... Hamden!

by Staff | Oct 24, 2017 2:12 pm

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, Hamden

As of Tuesday, the New Haven-based worldwide SeeClick Fix citizen problem-solving platform has a new municipal government hooked in — right next door in Hamden.

Hamden is now the 310th city to have its SeeClickFix page funneling citizen complaints and feedback and debates to municipal departments that can address them, according to founder Ben Berkowitz. SeeClickFix launched in Peculiar, Missouri, as well on Tuesday.

“I encourage all Hamden residents to download the SeeClickFix application or to visit www.hamden.com/seeclickfix on your desktop computers — the more folks we have using this system the more effective it will be,” a notice about the new Hamden service, posted on Medium, quotes Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng as saying.