Sepulveda Case Dismissed

No deal, Independent reporter David Sepulveda told the state.
No case, the judge ruled in the end.
Superior Court Judge Melanie Cradle made that ruling last week. She dismissed interfering and trespassing charges that New Haven police slapped on Sepulveda when they arrested him on Dec. 6 at Whalley Avenue and Harrison Street.
Police charged that Sepulveda had disobeyed orders to stay away from a potential bomb left on the street (which later proved to be harmless). Sepulveda said a cop pointed him to the scene — a statement never contradicted by the officer himself or anyone else at the department — and he left as soon as other cops arrived and told him to back away.
A subsequent internal affairs investigation found that a supervisor had violated police policy (which the department had agreed under a consent decree to enforce better) instructing officers not to take people’s cameras in such cases. But it cleared the supervisor of wrongdoing on the argument that she could have thought up with a better reason for her actions. The report also included an interview with officer Sepulveda identified as having pointed him to the advice and allowing him to proceed; the officer didn’t deny Sepulveda’s account, but rather claimed a loss of memory.
The state had sought a plea deal with Sepulveda in which his case would be nolled. Sepulveda, represented by Dan Erwin of the Pattis Law Firm, insisted he did nothing wrong and turned down the offer. He said he intended to take the case to trial. Instead the judge ended up dismissing the charges last week.
Sepulveda read a statement to the court repeating that he did nothing wrong while stating that he respects “the police’s need to control the scene in circumstances such as these” and the “legitimate” “concerns” they had about public safety.
“I never intended nor wished to place the police, nor anybody else in jeopardy,” he told the judge.
Click here to read a story by the New Haven Register’s Randall Beach about he judge’s dismissal.
Click here for an analysis of how police actions in the case and subsequent cover-up fit into a larger pattern of misconduct and official inaction.
At a time when free-speech advocates have raised concerns about potential clampdowns on the press by the Trump administration, this incident — the first actually involving police arresting a reporter doing his job and seizing his camera, then covering it up; rather than just Tweeting about maybe doing it — elicited criticism from statewide media advocacy groups. It has elicited no public second thoughts or apologies from police or city officials.
On Monday the police department won a New England “muzzle” award for its actions in this case.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on July 3, 2017 10:14am
He should bring a law suit.
posted by: Dwightstreeter on July 3, 2017 11:31am
“But it cleared the supervisor of wrongdoing on the argument that she could have thought up with a better reason for her actions. The report also included an interview with officer Sepulveda identified as having pointed him to the advice and allowing him to proceed; the officer didn’t deny Sepulveda’s account, but rather claimed a loss of memory.”
The police are incapable of admitting a mistake and there is no penalty for their stonewalling.
The Board of Alders and Mayor Harp are on record as supporting a toothless Civilian Review Board (DeStefano 2.0) without subpoena power to preserve the status quo in which police harass (reports from activists of being followed by NHPD) and hurt (the 15 yr old girl in cuffs slammed to ground and hospitalized; Holly Tucker bruised heavily after being dragged out of her car and still dealing with PTSD; Nathaniel Blair, a non-violent protester slammed to the ground and suffering a concussion) etc.
Having seen some of NHPDs finest treat citizens with politeness, civility and compassion, I salute the professionals who take the “protect” part of policing seriously. But the bullies who hide behind a shield and a uniform do injury to the others.
As for the politicians that kowtow to the unions and allow contracts that give police more rights than others, you have sold out the community that counted on you to balance the power and protect the public from police violence.
You can only delay change, but you can not stop it.
posted by: Peter065 on July 3, 2017 12:22pm
While the NHPD Chief, (a community man) and leadership are committed to community policing, what is sad about this episode is that the officers on the scene failed to recognize this reporter as a community member whose intentions were by no mean to disrupt or endanger.
Sepulveda has reported on numerous community happenings and in fact, just a few days prior the incident, he was among six recipients of the 2016 Arts Council of Greater New Haven Arts Awards. The council gave out the awards at an annual ceremony at the New Haven Lawn Club!
The NHPD District Manager for Westville, (at the time), who was at the scene chose to treat this outstanding community member as a lawbreaker! While we think of community policing as getting to know the good apples within the community and working with them, she exhibited the opposite behavior choosing to escalate the situation rather than give a simple warning.
That is the unfortunate sequence of events that ended up costing taxpayers money with a prosecution and an NHPD Internal Affairs investigation and countless sleepless nights and anxiety to the reporter and his family.