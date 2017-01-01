Serial Smash-&-Grabber Nabbed, Fesses Up

by Staff | Jan 1, 2017 1:20 pm

A 43-year-old New Haven man confessed to committing a string of downtown smash-and-grab burglaries after an extra-duty cop caught him in the act.

So reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Here’s what Hartman said happened:

The extra-duty cop, Officer Garry Monk, heard a “cracking sound” while working outside a nightclub at Orange and Center streets at 2:28 a.m. Friday, so he went to investigate.

He found the 43-year-old man swinging a metal pipe or rod at the glass door of the Ninth Square Market at 72 Orange.

Drawing his gun, Monk ordered him to drop the metal implement and hit the ground. “The man began walking toward the officer but then put down the pipe. After a second command, the man complied and got on the ground”

Police arrested him. In a subsequent interview with detectives, the man admitted doing the same — and stealing merchandise — at Fornarelli’s Ristorante up the same block (where cash and two bottles of Hennessy cognac went missing), at College Convenience Market at 254 College, at Greg’s Tailor Shop at 242 College, at the Wine Thief at 181 Crown, at Olives & Oils restaurant (the new successor to Black Bear Saloon at Crown and Temple), at Mecha Noodle Bar (201 Crown), and at Temple Grille (152 Temple).

All of those overnight break-ins and smash-and-grabs occurred this past week.

The suspect also confessed to committing November burglaries at Jo Bella Salon (155 Temple), Foot Locker (832 Chapel Street) and the apartment building at 116 Court St.

Robbery & Burglary Unit chief Detective Sgt. Derek Gartner said his team had made the downtown burglaries a priority, and praised Monk for his quick work. The police charged the suspect with criminal attempt to commit burglary in the third degree and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Ninth Square Market job; they’re in the process of preparing 12 warrants in connection with other incidents.