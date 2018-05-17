Sexual Deviant Stalks East Rock

by Staff | May 17, 2018 12:15 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, East Rock

Police appealed for the public’s help in catching up with a “sexual deviant” who has been flashing and poking at people in East Rock.

The man’s “crimes include touching people inappropriately and masturbating publically. None of the victims have been physically harmed. All are women,” police spokesman Officer David Hartman wrote in a press release.

“New Haven and Yale University Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this paraphile (or paraphiles). The problem faced is the descriptions of the pervert (or perverts) have varied greatly depending on the reporting person. He’s been described as either a white, Hispanic or light complexioned black man, between the ages of twenty to forty. He’s been seen on foot and on a bicycle. The incidents have occurred from Pearl Street, north to Farnum Drive and From Foster Street west to Livingston Street.

“Police hope those in the neighborhood will keep their eyes peeled and report any such activity. We’re hopeful we are able to find the evidence needed to capture and arrest this person. Anyone victimized by this man or who may have information valuable to those investigating this case(s) is urged to phone police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.”