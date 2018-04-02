by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 2, 2018 8:12 am

Shirley M. Hunter, 66, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2018. She was the wife of James M. Hunter, Jr.

She was born in Beaufort, S.C. on Dec. 29, 1951, a daughter of the late Ulysses and Myrtle Mundy. Prior to retiring, Shirley was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a window clerk. She was a longtime member of Pitts Chapel UFWB Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Dena and Jamie Hunter; a stepdaughter, Angela Rawls-Jeter; brother, Anthony Mundy; two sisters, Joyce Mundy-Williams and Deloris Stewart; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Edward Mundy.

A celebration of Shirley’s life and legacy will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Pitts Chapel UFWB Church, 64 Brewster St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entombment will be in the Beaverdale Mausoleum. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com