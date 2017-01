by Staff | Jan 25, 2017 12:27 pm

Posted to: Legal Writes

A 45-year-old man who was shot several times in the Hill four days ago has died at the hospital.

“The investigation is now that of a homicide,” reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Cops found the victim, Abraham Colon, “on the grass near Lamberton Street” at 2:45 a.m. Saturday after his having “been shot several times,” according to Hartman. He died overnight Wednesday at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.