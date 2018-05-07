Silent Art Auction Fundraiser For Jewish Historical Society

by Staff | May 7, 2018 1:11 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

The Jewish Historical Society of Greater New Haven sent in the following press release about their upcoming Silent Auction.

The first-ever Silent Auction at the Annual Meeting of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater New Haven is shaping up to be an art lover’s dream.

More than a dozen artworks will be up for sale, including pieces by Mary Lesser, Frank Bruckmann, Alan Falk, Jeanette Kuvin Oren, and Cynthia Beth Rubin, among many others. Eileen Eder has donated two limited-edition prints, including the still life that served as the cover illustration for Tastes and Traditions, the Jewish Community Center Cookbook. A copy of the cookbook, signed by the committee co-chairs, will be auctioned together with the print.

Other unique items for auction include a catered meal for four from Abel Caterers; an in-home performance by the popular duo Double Vision; a private Bible class with Rabbi Benjamin Scolnic of Temple Beth Sholom, and a demonstration/performance on Klezmer and Jewish music by composer, bassist, band leader and SCSU professor David Chevan.

The event’s honorees will be Judy Alperin, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, and Lisa Stanger, Executive Director of the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven, who led our community through a tremendously challenging year at the JCC to its current brilliant rebirth. The New Haven Independent’s Paul Bass will emcee, and entertainment will be provided by the Connecticut Z’mirah Chorale.

For more information on the Annual Meeting or the JHSGNH, or to make a reservation, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 203-392-6125.