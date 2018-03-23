Small Fire Rattles Shell & Bones

by Thomas Breen | Mar 23, 2018 12:17 pm



Posted to: City Point

A small fire broke out in the kitchen of the popular City Point restaurant Shell & Bones on Friday morning. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within half an hour.

Poperty damage was minimal; no one was hurt.

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Terrence Rountree said that four engines, a truck company, and a battalion chief were dispatched to the waterfront eatery at 100 South Water St. at 10:15 a.m. on Friday because of a full box alarm fire.

Twenty-five firefighters arrived at 10:19 a.m., and identified at 10:20 a.m. that a working fire in the kitchen walls extended up to the ceiling.

He said that all employees were evacuated, no one was hurt, and that the firefighters were able to contain the fire by 10:44 a.m. He said that the property damage was minimal, and that kitchen repairs would largely involve “clean-up work.”