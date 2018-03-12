City Preps For Another Nor’easter; Parking Ban In Effect

by Staff | Mar 12, 2018 5:09 pm

New Haven is preparing for the third Nor’easter in two weeks, with 6-10 inches of snow expected and gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to start late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Officials have declared a citywide parking ban. People are asked to park only on the even side of the street — not on the odd side of the street — in residential neighborhoods from midnight through Wednesday at 4 p.m. The city will have tag-and-tow teams out to remove cars parked in violation of the ban.

A downtown parking ban also goes into effect at midnight and lasts through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Parking is banned as well along snow emergency routes or within 25 feet from intersections.

Starting at 9 p.m Monday you can park at Granite Square Garage or Temple Street Garage for $3 per day, through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The storm is expected to continue through the day Tuesday.

Some highlights from a pre-storm briefing held Monday at 4:35 p.m. in the city’s Emergency Operations Center at 200 Orange St.:

• The public works department plans to have 40 trucks out clearing snow during the storm.

• The parks department expects to have 14 trucks of its own out clearing snow along with four sidewalk machines. Two tree crews will also begin working at 4 a.m.

• United Illuminating projects that 5,000 to 10,000 customers throughout the region — about 1.5 to 3 percent of its overall customers — may lose power because of the high winds. (Click here and here to read about toppled trees, smashed cars and electrical outages during last week’s storm.)

• Overnight warming centers and homeless shelters will remain open longer than usual so that “nobody will be out on the street during the snowstorm,” said city emergency management chief Rick Fontana, who conducted the briefing.

• If public schools close (not yet officially decided), it would be the sixth snow day this academic year. That would add an extra day at the end of the school year, on June 20.

• Curbside trash pick-up will take place as usual Tuesday.

• Don’t call 911 with storm-related concerns. Call 203-946-7669.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. urged people to stay inside their cars if they get trapped by a fallen tree. He noted that someone got electrocuted in the suburbs last week while trying to get out of the car.

Alston also asked neighbors to help clear snow from fire hydrants.

Beaver Hills Alder Richard Furlow argued at the briefing that the city should remind people not to park under big trees, given the damage of last week’s storm.