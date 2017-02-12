Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Snowy Buddha Appears In Westville

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Visual Arts, Westville

David Sepulveda Photos New Haven’s latest snowstorm has once again attracted excited visitors to West Rock Avenue, where a memorable snowman has risen in David Sepulveda’s front yard — this one offering a message of peace for turbulent times.

Sepulveda, a local artist and New Haven Independent contributor, is known for his eye-catching snow sculptures, such as 2014’s “Snowbama.” This weekend he decided it was Buddha’s turn for evanescent tribute. He started with a big mound of snow shoveled from Thursday’s storm…

... then started with the head (seen in the top photo of this story). Next came the arms.

A peace sign seemed like a valuable addition.

After the work was done, Sepulveda gathered daughter Kara (at left) and neighbor Annie O’Connell, who pitched snow balls to him as he worked atop a ladder and gathered sun-drenched pliable snow, in front of their pacific production.

Head slightly lilting to the right, Buddha smiled Sunday under the dusting of newly falling snow.

Tags: , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment

posted by: aziner on February 12, 2017  2:56pm

What a lovely and peaceful sculpture - I smiled the whole time I was reading the article! Nice break from reading the rest of the un-happy news. Thanks for making our corner of the world more beautiful, David.