Snowy Buddha Appears In Westville

New Haven’s latest snowstorm has once again attracted excited visitors to West Rock Avenue, where a memorable snowman has risen in David Sepulveda’s front yard — this one offering a message of peace for turbulent times.
Sepulveda, a local artist and New Haven Independent contributor, is known for his eye-catching snow sculptures, such as 2014’s “Snowbama.” This weekend he decided it was Buddha’s turn for evanescent tribute. He started with a big mound of snow shoveled from Thursday’s storm…
... then started with the head (seen in the top photo of this story). Next came the arms.
A peace sign seemed like a valuable addition.
After the work was done, Sepulveda gathered daughter Kara (at left) and neighbor Annie O’Connell, who pitched snow balls to him as he worked atop a ladder and gathered sun-drenched pliable snow, in front of their pacific production.
Head slightly lilting to the right, Buddha smiled Sunday under the dusting of newly falling snow.