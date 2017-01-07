Don’t Be Odd: Park On The Even

by Staff | Jan 7, 2017 6:50 pm

A posted snow route parking ban is in effect through noon Sunday to assist with snow clearing operations. Cars parked along posted snow emergency routes are subject to ticketing and/or towing. In addition, a downtown parking ban will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from City Hall

On Saturday, the city put out the following release:

The City of New Haven has activated its 6” plus snowfall protocol to ensure effective snow plowing and removal operations, including a citywide residential parking ban now in effect through Sunday at noon. Also, all branches of the New Haven Free Public Library system will close at 3:00 p.m.



New Haven residents are reminded that with this parking ban, ONLY even-side-of-the-street parking is allowed on residential streets. Cars parked on the ODD side of residential streets in violation of the parking ban may be ticketed and/or towed.



Parking is prohibited 25 feet from any fire hydrant, intersection or bus stop. All New Haven Public Schools parking lots are available to residents, but vehicles MUST be removed by Sunday at 3:00 p.m.



In addition, the Granite Square parking garage is available to residents at no cost, but cars must be removed by Sunday evening. Parking at the Temple Street Garage is $3.00 per day and available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 9:00 p.m.



Residents are urged to assist with public safety efforts by keeping fire hydrants in front of their homes clear of snow and talking with neighbors to clear cars from the ODD side of road. Residents may report storm related issues on the SeeClickFix Web site.



Finally, CT Transit and all trains are running as scheduled today - visit their webpage and social media channels for updates. New Haven is open for business, please walk safely. Emergency shelters and the Overnight Warming Center will open early as a component of New Haven’s snowfall response. Additional information is available by calling 203-946-SNOW.