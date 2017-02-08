62 Snow-Clearers Ready To Roll

by Paul Bass | Feb 8, 2017 5:00 pm

Posted to: Transportation

The city has its biggest-ever fleet of vehicles ready to clear up to a foot or more of snow expected to fall Thursday.

So reported city emergency management chief Rick Fontana (pictured) at a pre-storm briefing for government department heads held Wednesday afternoon at the subterranean Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 200 Orange St. With temperatures approaching the 60s in the sunny afternoon outside, department heads prepared for a descent into blizzard-like conditions and 20-degree weather Thursday.

The city has 62 vehicles ready for clearing New Haven’s 22 snow routes once the white stuff starts falling at one-to-three inches per hour at rush hour Thursday morning, said public works chief Jeff Pescosolido (at left in photo): 38 public works vehicles, 14 parks & rec vehicles, and 10 operated by outside contractors. Never before has the city prepared for a storm with that many vehicles at the ready, he said; during the historic 2013 Nemo blizzard, which paralyzed New Haven with 34 inches of snow, the city eventually enlisted more vehicles for the protracted post-storm clean-up.

A parking ban goes into effect at 11 p.m. Wednesday, lasting through 6 a.m. Friday. People should park on the even side of the street (or off the street). Cars parked on the odd side, or within 25 feet of a bust stop or hydrant or intersection, can be towed.As of 4 p.m., CT Transit and the Greater New Haven Transit District planned to operate regular service Thursday, albeit with “significant delays,” reported city traffic czar Doug Hausladen.

Homeless coordinator Velma George reported that homeless shelters plan to remain open during the day Thursday with expanded staff. The city’s warming center will also have expanded hours. Outreach workers and cops are visiting homeless encampments to offer information and help getting inside.

The storm is expected to taper off during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Toni Harp noted a sense of almost celebratory team spirit and anticipation in EOC as each department head weighed in and everyone got ready to swing into action for the season’s first major storm. “We will show once again,” Harp predicted, “that we have the best operation in the state.”