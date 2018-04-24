State Fines Trash Operator $18,700

by Staff | Apr 24, 2018 12:02 pm

The operator of a controversial Middletown Avenue transfer station promises to clean up its act and pay an $18,700 fine under a consent order with the state.

Andrew Anastasio owner of Circle of Life LLC, signed the order with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Kaliszewski approved the final order on April 12.

DEEP has been after Circle of Life since an April 2014 inspections at 158 and 158R Middletown Ave., where Anastasio’s company obtained a permit in 2005 to operate a storage and procession facility for construction and demolition waste. (It’s one of three businesses he has there, which have generated local controversy as well.)

The 2014 inspection found that Circle of Life had failed to submit required quarterly summaries, updates, compliance audits, and lead and asbestos monitoring, according to the consent order. It subsequently issued notices of violations of state status.

The two sides negotiated about the violations for four years before coming to agreement on the consent order. In addition to paying the $18,700 fine, Anastasio agrees to bring previous violations into compliance; to submit a plan for future compliance within 60 days; and “conduct a comprehensive recycling review ... to evaluate compliance with Connecticut’s recycling laws” within 90 days. He agrees to pay the $18,700 in four $4,675 installments over 300 days.