Steelers’ Victory Lap: “The Kind Of News We Need”

by David Sepulveda | Dec 21, 2016 7:56 am

Saying that “this is the type of news we need to see when we open the newspaper or go on line,” Dixwell Alder Jeanette Morrison welcomed teams and coaches of the champion New Haven Steelers Pop Warner League to the Board of Alders chamber in City Hall, where citations were read and teams cheered.

After winning the junior varsity Pop Warner Division One,New England Regional Championship earlier this season, the team qualified for the national championship games in Orlando, Florida, where the New Haven Steelers competed with some of the top teams in the country.

All players in Junior Varsity and Unlimited teams, with rosters of 35 and 27 players respectively, saw action in the tournament. Steelers coach Kelly Russell said it is the Steelers’ philosophy that all players play in the games though it may make them less competitive against the smaller, more select squads with a competitive edge focused on winning.

Russell said the evening’s ceremony meant a lot to him and the team: “The kids had an opportunity to come down here and see that the city is behind them one hundred percent. Now they can see that their hard work paid off.”

For New Haven Steelers President Reggie Lytle, who is also the Hilhouse High School football coach, the New England Regional Championship was especially sweet. Lytle’s Hillhouse High School Academics won this year’s CIAC Class M state championship. Though it has been tough with scheduling practice between the two leagues on weekends, he said it is great to have won the state championship and to have had, for the first time, two teams going down to Florida.

At Monday evening’s ceremony coaches and support staff who had a hand in shaping this year’s winning teams also received recognition.

Among the players receiving special recognition was Nilasia Washington, 15, a defensive tackle and offensive guard who happens to be the first and only female player on the team.

Alder Morrison described the team’s performance and representation of the city as an “Impeccable, impeccable job.” She said one of the most important things legislators can do “is to recognize our young people.”

Representing the Alder’s Black and Hispanic Caucus and providing some tangible support was Alder Dolores Colon. Colon said that a recent Facebook post talked about the Steelers needing equipment. “The Black and Hispanic Caucus decided the Steelers were worthy of getting another donation by our group. You are bound to do greater things when you get the proper equipment,” she said, before handing coaches a check.

The New Haven Pop Warner League Team Champions:

Junior Varsity:



#7 Cameron Ennis

#8 Devante McElveen

#11 Gianni Bethea

#13 Donald Burruss

#23 Tajmir Wilson

#24 Bobby Pinkston

#29 Harvon Melton

#30 Demelle Turner

#32 Raphael Hawkins

#33 Myson Pollard

#34 Justice Blackman

#36 James Neely

#39 Tyree McCrea

#40 Dasan Means

#42 Alexis Espada

#44 Terrence Grant

#45 Emmanuel Brown

#46 Avery Hansen

#49 Torae Wright

#50 Tyrese Jackson

#51 Julian Aguilar

#52 Malachi Briscoe

#53 Johnnie McFadden

#55 Larell Biggs

#56 Zyair Wali

#59 Mathew Nix

#60 Nikai White

#64 Jamar Chesson

#65 Xavier Murrell

#71 Xavier Rawlings

#77 Tamar Ligon

#79 Jakiah Ross

#80 Marquel Ceasar

#86 Marquis Dailey

#88 James Hill



Coaches: Head coach William Baines, Asst head coach Kelly Russell, Chris Crieghton, Lynwood Branham, Neal Williams, Leonard Jahad, Matthew Smith, Sam Smith, team mom: Veronica Morrison

Unlimited Team:



#3 Jaden Patterson

#4 Sheldon Schuler Jr

#7 Armon Hyslop

#9 Marquis McFadden

#10 Jayden Davis

#20 Jabez Cubiz

#22 James Gibson Jr.

#24 Edgardo Franco

#28 Anthony Little

#32 Mekhi Phelmetta

#34 Tre"jon Covington

#35 Tyrone Moye II

#40 Xavier Payne

#44 Mathew Brown Jr.

#45 Roshaud Shannon

#49 Deandre Claxton

#51 Jeremy Jupiter Jr.

#55 Nil’asa Washington

#56 Josiah Artis

#58 Maximus Phill

#70 William Nix

#72 Jeremiah Morton

#75 Jawaun White

#78 Rayquan Burruss

#82 Jaden Grant



Coaches: Head coach James Wright, Asst coach Vince Hall, D. Barros, Garrett Barros, Ronnie Freeman Sr., Derrick Horner, George Chin, Tavon Long, Danny Dolphin, Asa Perry, Antonio Fortes, team mom: Monica Osborne.