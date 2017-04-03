Sections

Students March On City Hall

Paul Bass Photo A hundred high school students hit the streets instead of classes Monday to demand more say in their education, including having student Board of Education members gain voting privileges.

Some of the demonstrators now face possible discipline for missing class.

The students — from High School in the Community, Wilbur Cross, Metropolitan Business Academy, High School in the Community, and Cooperative Arts — held a rally on the Green, then began marching through downtown as cops blocked traffic.

They were inspired by Donald Trump’s election to form a group called Fighters For Justice, said HSC senior Jeremy Cajigas (pictured), who organized the walkout ...

... along with Wilbur Cross senior Cowiya Arouna (who said she’s hoping to attend Barnard, Columbia or George Washington University next year). Cajigas said the students want to see more teachers of color in their classrooms and more black history beyond the fact “that we were slaves.”

The group turned from High Street onto Elm back toward the Green around 10 a.m. ...

... as cops separately sealed off Elm between York and High, where a CT Transit bus had collided with Evan Pinero’s Ford.

“I’m in my lane ... taking my wife to work,” Pinero said, when “this long-ass bus” wove into his lane.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matters New Haven co-founder Sun Queen marched alongside the students onto the Green. “The youth is our revolution,” she said. “They are going to be our next alderman, our next mayor, our next police chief. We have to support them.”

Chanting “Hey hey/ Ho ho / Board of Ed/ has got to go!,” the students headed to to City Hall, where they gathered on the steps. New Haven Academy senior Wendy Marte read aloud the group’s list of demands. In addition to the request that the Board of Ed’s two elected non-voting student members be allowed to vote (“We must stop excluding the student voice!”), the demands include involving students in the search for a new superintendent of schools, diversifying the curriculum to include more black and Latino and history, taxing Yale more, equal funding for schools (“We need to see receipts, y’all!), and opposition to President Donald Trump’s education, health care and immigration policies. Click on the above video to hear Marte read the full list.

An hour later, on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program, Mayor Toni Harp said the protest reminded her of the time she and fellow Roosevelt University students walked out off campus in the early 1970s into downtown Chicago to demand passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She also said she sees the value in their demand to allow student members to vote on Board of Ed matters. “The students have been very mature,” Harp said. “Their voice is important.” When she served until recently as board chair, she said, she routinely asked the student members how they would vote on matters before calling the question.

Demonstrators form HSC and New Haven Academy said officials at their schools warned them they could be suspended if they participated in Monday’s rally.

Asked later for comment, New Haven Academy Principal Greg Baldwin said his school’s official policy states that the school records absences as unexcused without a note or phone call from a parent. If a student leaves school during the day without permission, the school contacts a parent and requires time to be made up with a teacher. No one walked out of the school Monday, Baldwin said.

HSC “Facilitator” (aka Principal) Matthew Brown said his staff explained to students on Friday that they “don’t support students skipping school regardless of the reason,” and that the school district’s code contains “a range of possibilities” for consequences. He added that HSC has “tons of outlets for students to pursue” social justice and social change.

The school district released this statement from Superintendent Reggie Mayo:

“New Haven Public Schools is committed to finding avenues for the expression of student voice. New Haven Public Schools also has the responsibility of the safety of students and staff and doing our best to supervise the school day and student activities in a manner which is safe and is not disruptive to school operations and the school day. Student walk outs create a complex set of concerns relative to the safety of students. Working with our students and student organizations as well as School leaders and teachers to find creative outlets for student voice on critical subjects and getting their active engagement on issues that affect them is a part of their overall education. Having an open dialogue on these issues is critical. Just as critical is attendance at school and following school rules and schedules which are designed to allow every student to be educated to their fullest potential. Unauthorized absences during the school day or leaving school during the school day without permission and a safety plan is disruptive. Such actions are subject to review and the imposition of appropriate corrective action at the school or district level, including suspensions if circumstances warrant discipline.”

Comments

posted by: GroveStreet on April 3, 2017  2:40pm

No, 16-year-olds shouldn’t have any say over how $420 million should be spent annually. What they should do is get with parents, show up at board meetings and demand better from your board and the piss-poor unions that represent teachers.

Get it together, kids. You have some power if you are wise enough to understand it. Screaming at the Green with other hangers on doesn’t do a damned thing. Pick up a phone and talk to those in charge. March on Meadow Street. Too many of you are just looking for attention without a shred of commitment.

posted by: Wilton Davis on April 3, 2017  3:21pm

Instead of being a naysayer maybe you can offer some constructive criticism and guidance to show them the proper way. Change begins with one step this is their first step,get off their backs and do not be a keyboard Warrior

posted by: recruiter15 on April 3, 2017  3:53pm

Can someone answer me why protesters are allowed to block the streets and disrupt traffic.  From reading the article it sounds like the Police blocked the roads.  Did they get a permit to do this?  It also appears that the accident mentioned in this article was a result of this so is the City or NHPD going to pay for the damages since they allowed this?  I am all for protests and have taken part in protests however we never were able to block roads and disrupt traffic.  I am just curious why this is now a normal part of protests and why it is allowed to continue.  It seems to me it could endanger drivers and the protesters not to mention the frustration the drivers are experiencing by these protestors.  I would think it is against the law to block roads and disrupt traffic.

[Paul: The accident occurred on a different block, away from the march route, before the protesters appeared.]

posted by: ElmCityVoice on April 3, 2017  5:44pm

Kudos to this group of high school students. To have organized 100 youth from three or four schools to participate in this action shows a maturity and inclusiveness that adults often ignore. As Americans begin to experience the shutdown of free speech in our country, this group of students proves the power of organizing and standing up for reasonable demands stills sends a message. Again, congratulations to our young people!

posted by: FaithandWorks on April 3, 2017  6:02pm

In a city with a still too high drop out rate and a laundry list of negative behaviors that many young people engage in, I am proud of the students involved in the protest. I know a fair precentage of the scholars who participated and they are all excellent students who are frustrated with the state of this nation. I commend them for collaborating (there were mostly seniors representative from all NHP Schools). Although I also struggle with the intended outcomes from the array of protests that have occurred recently, it is important that we encourage our young people to “stand for something”.

posted by: GroveStreet on April 3, 2017  6:57pm

Wilton. Change does not begin with an inarticulate protest. Change happens when people organize and mobilize with an intellectual approach to understand the issues and how to achieve a goal.

Walking out of school and posing for photos? Not much happening with that lame act.

Here’s something constructive: Read about the young leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. Understand the courage and the will to see it through.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on April 3, 2017  7:04pm

GroveStreet, as an undergraduate I was a voting member of my university’s Senate, its policy-making body. I was also a voting member of the Admissions Policy Committee for the University of Illinois system, which at that time has about 80,000 students. Arguably, I was a bit more mature at that time than the high schoolers on the New Haven Board of Ed. But I doubt that giving these students the vote would harm education in the city. It might even help.

posted by: TheMadcap on April 3, 2017  8:34pm

“Arguably, I was a bit more mature at that time than the high schoolers on the New Haven Board of Ed.”

Maybe, but recent NHI articles have made me think Coral Ortiz may be the most involved and coherent member of the board. Step up your game, adults