Live Jazz Spices Up Market Brunch Menu

by Christopher Peak | Apr 28, 2017 12:22 pm

The jazz band Bassology found itself in an unusual venue, playing between a refrigerator of soft drinks and the checkout lines at Elm City Market.

“Getting to play music for people is just a joy — wherever you do it, whatever the context,” observed bassist David Chevan.

Chevan and Bassology’s other three members performed a three-hour set, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as part of a new Sunday brunch series at the grocery at the corner of State and Chapel streets. This past Sunday’s performance marked the 18th weekend. The event is finally taking off, after some slow days in the winter. (Morris Trent + Friends are scheduled to perform this coming Sunday.)

Elm City Market’s staff said the jazz brunches help bring in a different crowd.

“The idea was to make a place where people could come and enjoy live jazz music that features local bands. They can sit down, have coffee or an exclusive brunch menu made by our chef,” said Alexa Apotria, the market’s customer service manager. “Basically, we’re just making another outlet for people to come and enjoy themselves.”

As the tables filled up, Chevan flipped through his song sheets looking for the next number. “I had a thought, but by the time I finished that tune, it went out of my head,” he told his bandmates.

Over on keyboard, Chris Casey tried to jog his memory. Some light stuff?

“It’s a hard one, but we’ll play it light,” Chevan said: “Unchain My Heart,” a song Ray Charles recorded in 1961. Alvin Carter, Jr., switched to brushes on the drums.

Bum-da-da, da-da-da-dum. Will Bartlett let his saxophone wail on a solo; Casey rattled the keys, banging his way up and down the scales.

After scattered applause, Chevan introduced his bandmates. “We take requests, but we charge an enormous amount,” he joked.

Chevan said he worried that the customers would “get bugged out” by the loud music. But an hour into the show, he could feel the audience enthusiasm. “They’re into it. They’re hanging out,” he noticed. He added that he appreciated the chance to take a break from playing in bars, without alcohol around. “There’s strollers and kids,” he said. “It just feels like you’re more connected.”

Behind the counters, the chefs in the kitchen were also trying something new with an à la carte menu. Staff dished up smoked salmon, Eggs Benedict, frittata, crepes filled with homemade Nutella, waffles pancakes and brioche French toast — all served on plastic trays in the corner of a grocery store.

“I’m very meticulous,” said David Lee, the executive chef. “If a dish doesn’t look nice, we start all over again till we get it right. I feel that the diners here deserve that kind of high-quality, special attention.”

As more customers have packed the tables, Elm City Market plans to expand. Once the weather heats up, the performances will move outdoors. Also on the menu is a future Saturday brunch featuring solo performers.

Patrons Sunday seemed pleased with their experience, with several saying they’d be coming back again. Over a half-finished omelette, Vicky Coleman, a West River resident, said posters for the event made her curious. Her verdict? “What a nice way to spend a Sunday,” she said.