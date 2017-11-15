Sections

Supe Candidates Split On Charters

Posted to: Schools, True Vote

Christopher Peak Photo While hundreds got an up-close look at the three finalists for schools superintendent, candidate Gary Highsmith vowed not to work with charter schools, while Carol Birks embraced them as a needed alternative and Pamela Brown offered a middle-ground position.

The starkly different approaches to the “school choice” movement —  the nationwide push to open more charter schools that compete with traditional public schools, and to have traditional schools work with them —  were the clearest policy distinction at a community forum Tuesday night with the three finalists for the open New Haven schools superintendent job. (You can watch the forum by clicking on a Facebook Live video at the bottom of this story.)

Highsmith, the human resources director for Hamden schools and former New Haven principal; Birks, the chief of staff in Hartford; and Brown, the head of elementary schools in Fontana, Calif., are all competing for the top job. Tuesday’s forum marked the first chance that the public had to meet the candidates in person, to get a sense of their personalities and hear why they envisioned themselves in New Haven.

At 5:30 p.m., the three finalists worked the room at Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School for a half hour, fielding questions from small groups. There was no other opportunity for audience members to answer questions. Worried about personal attacks, coordinators from the Citywide Parent Team instead pulled prompts from the online survey comments. Filled with acronyms, some questions read like ciphers that the candidates interpreted in their own way.

Harp: “Time For A Woman”

By 6 p.m., when the candidates took the stage, more than 200 people had filled up the auditorium. Wearing red, sorority sisters sat handed out sheets out with Birks’s résumé. A busload of students, meanwhile, took spots in the bleachers to root for Highsmith.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent for more than a year, after the board pushed out Garth Harries in October 2016. Former Superintendent Reggie Mayo came out of retirement to lead the district in an interim capacity. Since then, the board has stumbled through a chaotic search process that led some top candidates to withdraw their applications.

In a straw poll on Tuesday, Highsmith — a candidate rejected by the search firm but added later to boost representation of local candidates — emerged as the crowd’s favorite, snagging over half the votes.

In total, Highsmith claimed 121 votes, running up the score with support from 49 students, 25 teachers and 24 community members. Birks came in second with 56 votes, aided by a voting bloc of 25 community members. And Brown placed last with 32 votes, her best showing among 17 parents.

Dolores Garcia-Blocker, head of college and career programs and a semifinalist in the search, also earned one write-in vote.

The final decision, however, will be up to Board of Education members, who will conduct one last round of interviews on Thursday and then vote to authorize a background check and contract negotiations for their top pick on Monday.

As the search process nears its end, the school board is split over the most important qualifications: administrative experience to handle the mix of schools and their tenuous funding; rigorous pedagogical training, particularly on dealing with trauma; Spanish fluency to engage the fastest growing demographic in a district that’s already 43 percent Latino; or intimate knowledge of New Haven to institute necessary changes without running afoul of city politics.

With the recent appointment of Jamell Cotto, Mayor Toni Harp has an advantage in numbers on the board to see her choice through. As she left the forum, Harp said, “I think it’s time for a woman in New Haven.”

Charter Debate

In response to a parent question about charter schools, the three candidates articulated different opinions about their place in the public school system.

Highsmith said that the data showed that most charters don’t do any better than traditional public schools. “They’ve made public schools the boogey-man in everything,” he said. “They talk about being ‘trapped,’ like they’re the answer. [Traditional public schools] might have the answer if you didn’t have to be transparent, didn’t let anybody know where the money comes from, suspend kids for having the wrong color socks or not raising their hand in class.”

He added, “Charter schools are not the magic bullet they pretend to be. … Take the most difficult kids, start a charter school for them, and let’s see what the results are.”

That’s why Highsmith said he’d fought the attempts by New Haven-based Achievement First to expand its network of charter schools in New Haven and engage in more joint projects with the New Haven public school system. He vowed that he would continue to do so as superintendent.

Birks, who sits on Achievement First’s board in Hartford, said that charter schools serve an important function in identifying “promising practices to support students and their achievement.”  In fact, her schools have adopted some new ideas about discipline and guidance counselors from what they’d seen in charters, she said.

“We took the best practices. I say we shouldn’t fight charter schools; we should learn from them,” Birks said. “Bottom line: All the students are our students. All the students belong to us. Why fight?” She said that when charter schools do well, they’re more than happy to add their numbers in to the district’s test scores.

“Charters give parents another choice opportunity. In urban districts, there’s not enough great schools. Not all of them have the same data points as ESUMS and Hooker and John C. Daniels and Career. Others are not doing as well. Parents need other choice opportunities,” Birks added. “As superintendent I would do that and work to build a more coherent relationship and partnerships with these schools so that we continue to take all of our schools on the path to improvement.”

Brown agreed with Birks that charter schools function best when they’re “incubators of innovation,” the reason they were established in the first place, but she cautioned, “The intent, I believe, was not to replace traditional public schools.”

Her approach, she explained, would be to hold all schools accountable. “I’ve had experience with both, and as superintendent I would work to make sure that all schools serving children within this district are [providing] a great education.”

Why You?

Aside from their disagreement on charters, the three candidates generally voiced similar answers. (They appeared to hold slightly different views about the place of vocational training as an alternative to college, but their answers didn’t get fleshed out.) All three spoke about the need to articulate a clear plan for where the district’s headed, to maintain high standards in the classroom despite students’ tough upbringing, to hold administrators accountable, and to better engage parents.

To be sure, the candidates presented distinctive ideas: Highsmith advocated post-natal home visits to begin education even earlier than pre-K. Birks promised to hold open office hours and quarterly forums to review progress. Brown suggested offering more after-school enrichment programs to get parents into schools.

The evening’s biggest contrast took a less tangible form in the three candidates’ personalities.

Brown, speaking in her Southern drawl from Liberty, Mississippi, “where everything was separate and nothing was equal, and people who looked like us did not have very many opportunities at all,” walked through the nuts-and-bolts of building functional school systems. “We can talk about the pie-in-the-sky dreams and visions and plans, so many plans,” she said, “but they can end up put on a shelf.” With a catch in her throat, Brown admitted she’d probably mistakes, perhaps a reference to her tenure in Buffalo where a Tea Partier on the school board plotted to remove her. “I can’t promise that I will be perfect,” she said, but “my purpose in life is to make sure that I’m doing my best to make sure that every child will meet high standards.”

Birks, citing her doctoral research on student’s socio-emotional development, fired up the room by speaking of the ways she’d empower those around her, even asking the audience to repeat the conclusion of her speech with her. Birks said she’d focus on freeing the now-“handcuffed” instructional directors, “elevating parent voices” and educating the whole student. She said her trajectory — from a young woman who grew up in poverty in Bridgeport’s East End to a finalist for New Haven’s superintendent — was a “testament” to the uplift that can be earned through education. “I’ve spent several years combating inequality, more than 20 years of my life, and I want to continue to do that in New Haven,” she said.

Highsmith, recounting growing up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, said he couldn’t care less about politics. “No politician in this city has made me. No political activist in this city controls me,” he said. “I owe none of them anything.” Instead, he said he’d empathize with Elm City students, sitting in the same desks he once sat at, in a way no other superintendent could. “It all boils down to one thing: Do you care? If you care, you’ll do anything,” he said. “I can care for 21,500 students. I can care for each and every one of them.”

His message resonated with students seated in the auditorium’s back bleachers, who cheered him on. (His daughter, a sophomore at Co-Op High School, held up a sign, reading, “Hire my dad!”) After the forum, they cast dozens of votes for Highsmith in the straw poll.

Click above to watch the forum.

Comments

posted by: watchfuleye on November 15, 2017  8:34am

I enjoyed the community forum last night. I have a different opinion. I personally feel as a parent that is involved I could work with either candidate however I would prefer to work with Birks or Highsmith.

posted by: Flunky on November 15, 2017  8:58am

THANK YOU, to the NHI for posting the forum.
Do we really want this cult of personality? Busing students? Signs? Wearing the same color? Cheering?Seriously??  This is not a student council election!!!
Talk about ego driven ambition. You can’t say that you wouldn’t be politicized on one hand, then act like a politician. This is a CEO serious job.  We don’t need someone that is going to expect blind obedience and make it all about them.
There are a lot of great administrators in central office, principals in schools, teachers, paras who deserve to be part of a team working for our students, not a cheering squad. Respect the people we have, or don’t bother coming here.

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on November 15, 2017  9:12am

“Birks, who sits on Achievement First’s board in Hartford, said that charter schools serve an important function in identifying “promising practices to support students and their achievement.”  In fact, her schools have adopted some new ideas about discipline and guidance counselors from what they’d seen in charters, she said.”

This is a deal breaker for me. Achievement First leads our state in out of school suspensions. The overwhelming majority are for policy violations. AF also surpasses other districts in out of school suspensions for PreK and Kindergarten students. No school, district, or education leader should be looking toward Achievement First for guidance on discipline. Smh

posted by: GroveStreet on November 15, 2017  9:19am

The parents holding a meaningless vote was so inappropriate. But not as inappropriate and unprofessional as the mayor suggesting that the primary attribute for the this position is being a woman.

Is the mayor a member of this sorority that showed up for Birks, who was clearly the least qualified for the job? If so, Highsmith should already be contacting his lawyer for a discrimination suit.

But in the end, Dr. Brown is the only choice for those who put students and families first. Not impressed by stacking the audience with the daughter’s friends. The last superintendent did that with his employees and it led to a pathetic display.

This is not an election for student council. It is the Board of Education making a very important choice for the future of this city’s children. There should have been more focus on that. The Citywide Parents group should have done much better.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 15, 2017  9:43am

Birks, who sits on Achievement First’s board in Hartford, said that charter schools serve an important function in identifying “promising practices to support students and their achievement.”  In fact, her schools have adopted some new ideas about discipline and guidance counselors from what they’d seen in charters, she said.

Brown agreed with Birks that charter schools function best when they’re “incubators of innovation,” the reason they were established in the first place, but she cautioned, “The intent, I believe, was not to replace traditional public schools.”

Take from the book of Joel Klein.Who was Garth Harries Mentor.
When politicians select school leaders, they typically choose them from within the ranks of what Klein in his own book calls the “sclerotic, politically-controlled bureaucracy” that is the NYC Board of Education. Instead, Bloomberg went for an antitrust lawyer with no ties or indebtedness to politicians or lobbyists—one who, in fact, turned down a $2 million gig to take the post.During his first year, Klein didn’t touch charter development, but in his second year he convened meetings with top charter management officials (Dave Levin of KIPP, Norman Atkins of Uncommon Schools, Dacia Toll of Achievement First, Geoffrey Canada of the Harlem Children’s Zone, Eva Moskowitz of Success Academies) and convinced them to either establish networks or expand existing ones.


Part One.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 15, 2017  9:48am

Part Two.

Like I said before.Charter school advocates are among the biggest scam artists . They use the language of community control to transfer public assets into private hands.

Charters are the ideal deal, where the public takes all the risk and the corporations can’t lose.”The fat cats behind charter schools want to keep them technically part of the public sphere, but only so that the public will continue to pay the costs. That’s why billionaires love charters! The public pays the bill, while private companies reap the profits. Public education represents an almost trillion dollar a year.

Glen Ford.

Harp: “Time For A Woman”

Which One?

Look the people have spoken.Gary Highsmith for schools superintendent

posted by: Wakeupnewhaven on November 15, 2017  10:06am

We can’t get this one wrong this time around. Mr. Joyner, Mr. Cotto the city needs you on this one. Let’s put the politics aside and give Mr. Highsmith a chance. When will anything swing in New Haven? The old regime will not move on. It’s like you have to wait for people to die off for any change to occur around here. This city has some young bright stars and they are being pushed to the side because people don’t want to move on. This city has been run by the same people for years and nothing has changed in education. If we are honest we all know Burke did not help herself lastnight at the forum. She didn’t sound believable. Brown was better in my opinion. Gary was hands down better than both. Let’s get the politics out of here and help our children. My son is a student in NHPS and I am considering pulling him out because I don’t believe in this system.

posted by: watchfuleye on November 15, 2017  10:31am

Both Birks and Highsmith had people in the audience. Birks had her sorority in the building wearing red and Highsmith had several students.

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on November 15, 2017  10:50am

This is a decision about the future of our children and by extension the future of our city. Instead this forum was run as if it was a student council election for class president. Keep the glossy posters, coordinated outfits, and cheering sections. Popularity has no place in such an important decision.

posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on November 15, 2017  11:35am

People are sill quite mistaken about Charter schools in CT. First of all you have to be a nonprofit. So there are no opportunities for personal financial gain by Charter School folks. Charter Schools aren’t funded at the same level as traditional public schools. Charter Schools ARE PUBLIC SCHOOLS!

I serve on the Board of Common Ground High School….I have children attending the school. I am in awe of the work they do around environmental justice, innovations in farming, commitment to organic farming, etc. I am in awe of the Board that serves to ensure the success and growth of the school. None of us are rich or near rich or quasi rich or rich adjacent. We believe in the kind of education we provide to our students and to the Greater New Haven community.

I want a Superintendent progressive enough to understand that Charter schools in CT are here and ought to be supported. Learning takes place at all levels… A Superintendent must be about the business of learning from all sources providing academic advancements to our students. Charter schools are indeed innovative and ought to be embraced. Mutual respect of alternative learning opportunities must assuredly translate into mutual respect for all human differences and alternatives.

I am a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc… The New Haven Alumni Chapter. Soror Dr. Birks as have many members of our Sorority, has blazed a path in the field of education. From Jean L. Noble, Dorothy Height, Dr. Betty Shabazz and countless other Sorors who were teachers and activists in their day, when it was most dangerous to be so. Soror Dr. Birks is not a Johnny-come-lately to activism and education. She has a body of work that supports her qualifications and her readiness to lead.

“Like” has nothing to do with the ability to lead and manage. It is lovely to be liked, but that isn’t a qualification that holds weight. Can you do the work? Can you rally an administration around your vision for sustained success?

posted by: Inside 165 on November 15, 2017  11:40am

Dr.Brown is the only choice. Bork and Highsmith look like desperate children attempting to photobomb the clearest picture.

Highsmith advocates for post-natal home visits?  Gimme a break.  This is someone who shows a clear lack of higher learning when it comes to public education. Purely a politician with useless ideas and catch phrases.

Harps advocacy for Birk should be an automatic disqualifier.  Her arrogant tenure as BOE president shows Harp has zero qualifications to make a recommendation for this position.  Harp new theme song should be “This girl should be fired”.

Sorority sisters and kids holding hire my dad signs. This is serious stuff. It’s not the price is right for crying out loud.

Hire Dr. Brown. Any other choice shows a complete disregard for the district and our children.