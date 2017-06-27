Peels & Wheels

by Mahir Rahman | Jun 27, 2017 3:15 pm

What is sustainability? The answer will depend on whom you ask. For proponents of local food systems here in New Haven, sustainability is a matter of making food security environmentally conscientious, economically viable, and health conscious. It can also be used to strengthen community ties.

In the following radio story, you’ll hear from three individuals on how the programs they represent are trying to make New Haven residents food sustainable. Domingo Medina will take us to the farm and inform us on how Peels and Wheels Composting makes you rethink where to throw out your apple core. Jacqueline Maisonpierre will pot tomato plants and explain how New Haven Farms uses urban agriculture to promote community health. Amelia Reese Masterson will buy some produce and elaborate on how CitySeed organizes farmers’ markets to increase food access for the food insecure.

