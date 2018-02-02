City Issues Climate Change “Call To Action”

by Paul Bass | Feb 2, 2018 8:12 am

Giovanni Zinn did his part to start helping cut New Haven’s carbon emissions 55 percent by 2030 — by not handing out copies of a new 41-page plan to cut New Haven’s carbon emissions 55 percent by 2030.

Zinn, the city engineer, did not hand out that report Thursday afternoon at a City Hall press conference.

Instead he and other officials spoke about the new report, which calls on everyone in town — from government agencies to community groups to citizens making everyday waste decisions — to do work together to reach that 2030 goal in order to combat climate change. Zinn’s office worked for years with activists and environmental groups to put together the plan.

The report is called the City of New Haven Climate & Sustainability Framework. It lays out six strategies for cutting emissions.

Strategy number 4 involves sustainable “materials management.” Including no longer producing over 500,000 annual tons of waste, which threatens the environment and public health by generating 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Zinn decided not to print out the report to distribute at the press conference, in order to avoid adding to that pile of waste, he said. The city posted the report on its website. (You can read it in full here.)

“When the paper mill creates the paper, that uses energy,” Zinn explained. “Printing it requires energy and resources. Getting rid of it requires energy.”

He and Mayor Toni Harp emphasized at the press conference that “climate change is real,” with dramatic effects just beginning to hit New Haven with more superstorms, flooding, and rising sea levels. The city has had six floods in the last five years, including one conventional flood and two flash floods in May and June of 2014. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 cost the city well over $3 million to clean up.

“Climate change poses a grim risk now. It is not some ill-defined future threat,” Mayor Harp said. She called the report a “call to action” for the whole community. “It challenges us all to think about how we can minimize our impact” on the environment, Zinn added. (The 55 percent goal is based on 2001 emission levels.)

The event also featured a plug to participate in the annual Rock To Rock mass bicycle ride on April 28, both to have a good time at a big community event and to boost grassroots environmental action. In its first nine years, the event has raised almost $1 million for 30 local environmental groups, according to organizer Joel Tolman.

Waste Not

Under Zinn’s direction, the city has already begun extensive measures to save energy and respond to climate change, from installing solar roofs and bioswales around town to creating new “inundation maps” and buying 130 4,000-pound “bulk bags” to create temporary barriers at flood-prone areas.

The new plan calls for stepping up those efforts at City Hall while enlisting the public to do its part, by, for instance:

• Promoting renewable energy programs, like a current “Solarize” campaign; hiring a city energy expert; running more municipal operations on clean power sources; promoting community solar collectives; pushing the state to consider enacting a “carbon fee”; and exploring the use of microgrids.

• Passing laws to require more efficient energy and water consumption in new buildings; continuing upgrades of city buildings; creating an “energy scorecard” for rental properties; creating a city revolving fund for energy-efficient projects.

• Continuing building cycling and pedestrian corridors, rolling out the planned citywide bike share program, finishing up that years-long study about how to update CT Transit routes and improving bus service, increasing car sharing.

• Taxing plastic bags and straws and water bottles; requiring city events to follow “Zero Waste” design guidelines; charging households a variable trash pick-up rate depending on how much waste they generate (“Pay-As-You-Throw”); recycling or reusing felled trees and building debris after disasters; creating citywide composting; enforcing a city ordnance banning city vendors from using styrofoam; holding more hazardous waste and electronics collections events; and recycling a lot more than New Haven does now. New Haven recycled 29 percent of its waste in 2014, compared to a statewide 35 percent rate.

• “Voluntarily” banning pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers; planting more trees; “incentivizing” green infrastructure on both public and private property and updating zoning stormwater rules “to increase the retention volume capture” and promote “vegetation-based infiltration systems.”

• Wasting less food in city schools, connecting neighbors more to community gardens and urban farms, expanding gardening programs in schools.

What a Wonderful World?

A highlight of the press conference was the recitation of a climate changed-themed spoken-word piece by Common Ground High School student Ihsan Abdussabur.

The text follows; you can watch him recite it at the 14:11 mark in the above Facebook Live video of the full press conference.

What a wonderful world

The sky is falling!

You can call me Chicken Little.

Because I’m paranoid

About the world we all live in.

I stand here with poetry, but independently

But please don’t belittle me

Already everyone laughs at this piece of

New Haven, Ct GMO free, fried chicken

But on a big mission.

To help save the world

Which is sending out warnings

In the shape of clear stop signs

That are falling from the sky!

The sky is falling!

I know it seems okay

But there’s way more problems

That people don’t want to be seen

I know it’s confusing when

I see trees of green, red roses too

I see them bloom for me and you

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

That was formed here

Just to try and make the earth conform to our needs

So much greed a large portion of humanity

Seems to have.

It’s unfortunate how people can be untouched

With the environment that they are literally put in

And still have the head decision

To make certain actions even up to today.

The sky is falling!

Cause I can’t comprehend why the head of the EPA

Authorized a movement in the USA

On destroying Alaska’s Bristol Bay

By allowing Pebble Partnership to operate gold mining

Getting rid of a perfect natural untouched oasis

For fish that we benefit from

Without any crazy consequences.

The sky is falling

— It just bothers me since!

Trump dumped censorship on researchers and scientist

And with their evidence reporting signs

Of bad habits that corporations keep performing

Like the gold digging

And like 45 said, “Beautiful clean coal” mining

It’s confusing seeing problems

With such a beautiful sight…

Cause I see skies of blue and clouds of white

The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night

And I think to myself what a wonderful world?

The sky is falling

I know it’s confusing

To see how amazing the world can look

And it still is beautiful.

But if you think we’re not in some type of crisis

And the government is solving it

Then you the fool.

Obama said where the first generation

To feel the impact of climate change

And the last ones to do something about it

Caring for our planet should be our civic duty

The well being of the planet

Shouldn’t be too confusing in our politics

There’s simple things that we can do

To bring awareness

Like ride your bike from rock to rock

Planting trees from block to block

Even police others with recycling call yourself cop to cop

And doing small local things make an impact there no lie

Especially when

The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky

Are also on the faces of people going by

I see friends shaking hands saying how do you do

They’re really saying I love you

I swear I see hot air balloons on top of West Rock

I see the rooftops of buildings uptown here

I mean downtown

Filled with trees and plants making some type of

Rooftop forest

As we move upward in how environmentally friendly

We can be.

Before our country’s government

Decides for it to be the end of the world

— ya see?

I see more solar panels on top of diagonal building and street light

Absorbing the energy from the sun

That shines on, as a sustainable smile

I see windmills spinning

Having green energy for this country

We need to be showing how to take environmental action

When the government decides not to believe in problems

That is happening to everyone.

Because it seems when we say let’s fix things

They say no

I hear babies crying, I watch them grow

They’ll learn much more than I’ll never know

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

I see children connecting with the earth

Before there asked to save it.

A yellow brick road to sustainability let’s pave it

Paint it green instead

Make it out of recycle

I don’t know

Let’s choose the people that do know

So let this city not only set the example

But let’s lead by example

We don’t have ample time

And not let it be too late

Let’s make this an actual New Haven

While not referring back to 1638

We need to be setting the example

Of how green we can be

In this red white and blue

I see not only trees of green, but a new green haven

And don’t get me wrong that’s what I’m seeing

When I look out these windows

But there’s a whole world outside these windows

Let’s open up our indigos

And spread love not only to the people

But to the earth as well

Until I can look at us as a precious pearl

Without the sky falling

I can think to myself what a wonderful world