SWAT Team Responds To Barricaded Man

by Thomas Breen | May 3, 2018 4:57 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

A day after a deadly standoff with a barricaded man in North Haven, New Haven police are engaged in a standoff in Newhallville with another barricaded man.

The standoff is taking place at a home on Highland Street, which has been blocked off between Winchester Avenue and Prospect Street since 1 p.m.

Police saw a suspect flee the scene on a green motorcycle, then fled into the house after shooting someone on Thompson Street. (It was a nonfatal shooting, though the victim was hit “multiple times,” according to Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

The cops “made sure the area was clear” first of all, Campbell said. Then they called for the man to come out of the three-story house, to no avail. “They tried for a good half hour with the bullhorn,” Campbell said.

Finally, the SWAT team entered the home and is searching for him.

Meanwhile, cops have been keeping the people gathered outside the area at a safe distance. The police also evacuated homes in the immediate area.

Click on the Facebook Live video below to watch a press conference at the scene with Campbell and Assistant Chief Racheal Cain.

The police department issued a press release saying that the shooting victim had been transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his elbow and a knee. The victim has thus far been uncooperative with investigators, according to the press release.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES).

Check back later for updates.