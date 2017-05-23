Retro Sounds Part Of Free Summer Line-Up

by Samuel Hadelman | May 23, 2017 1:38 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, City Hall

When a ‘70s soul group reprises hits like “Betcha By Golly Wow” on the Green this summer, one of its erstwhile fans — who’s also New Haven’s mayor — plans to cheer it on.

Mayor Toni Harp revealed herself as a fan of the Stylistics Tuesday as she joined civic officials in announcing the line-up for this summer’s free events in town.

The events two free concerts on the Green: the gold-record-winning Stylistics on July 22 and renowned singer and percussionist Sheila E on July 29.

Other upcoming events include the annual International Festival of Arts & Ideas, which runs June 3 to 24, the second annual Dragon Boat Regatta on Long Wharf on June, the second annual Opera-Palooza on Aug. 19, Craft Brew Races on Aug. 5, Friday Flicks in city parks through Aug. 18, Fourth of July fireworks, the Puerto Rican Festival on Aug. 12, and the Aug. 18-27 Connecticut Open.

At the City Hall announcement, Harp said the line-up reflect New Haven’s status as “the cultural capital of Connecticut.” For those on the fence about attending these events, Harp said, “If you haven’t come here, you’re missing out.”

Harp is a regular fixture at the weekend evening musical performances. “I’ve always loved concerts on the Green,” she said. “I’m especially excited to hear the Stylistics live. I’m also interested in seeing the New Opera. It is great to see new, young , classical artists perform.”