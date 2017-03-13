Sections

OK Paying More Sales Tax? It Depends

Posted to: State, 2017 session, True Vote

Lucy Gellman Photo Tracey Rose said she wouldn’t mind paying an extra 25 cents in a proposed new city tax for $50 worth of art supplies — if she knows that it’ll go towards fixing municipal problems.

Picking up paint and brushes at Artist & Craftsman on Chapel Street, Rose weighed in on a state bill that would allow cities like New Haven to create their own sales tax on top of the existing state sales tax.

Proposed by Democratic State Sen. Martin Looney of New Haven, the bill would authorize municipalities to levy a local sales tax of up to 0.5 percent. It would be added to the 6.35 percent sales tax (and be collected by the state, which would in turn send the 0.5 percent portion back to the cities) for a total of 6.85 percent in cities.

At a recent press conference in Hartford, Looney said that the hike from municipalities, were it imposed at its full .5 percent, could bring in up to $214.5 million in local sales tax revenue. Using 2013 estimates, that could mean up to $10.5 million in local sales tax revenue for New Haven, added Looney spokesman Adam Joseph.

Cities can’t enact their own taxes without state permission. Right now the state allows cities to collect only property taxes — which sticks in the craw of communities like New Haven, where the state also orders about half of the property to be tax-exempt. New Haven’s elected officials have sought for years to win state permission to raise revenue from alternative sources.

“We can and must change the legacy colonial property tax system that ties the hands of our towns,” said Looney. “Municipalities have long been asking the state for revenue diversification ... Doing so will help to make our state and its towns both more competitive, and more equitable.”

In Massachusetts, the sales tax is currently 6.25 percent. In Rhode Island, it stands 7 percent.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp endorsed Looney’s bill during an appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program. In a testimony submitted to a hearing last week of the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee, New Haven state legislative liaison Michael Harris called the bill “an important step to diversify how schools, police, and parks are funded.”

“Tens of thousands of workers and visitors from outside New Haven come to our city and use our streets and buildings and parks and sewers. A local option sales tax would fund our local government in a way that better reflects those shared costs,” he argued.

At Artist & Craftsman, shopper Rose, who owns a tattoo parlor in Woodbridge with her husband Jim LoPresti, recalled when the state sales tax went up from 6 to 6.35 percent in 2011. She said Monday afternoon that “it felt like a lot” to her at the time, and it still does. If municipalities are allowed to impose an even higher amount, she said, she hopes the extra money goes straight to “things we care about” as taxpayers — like fixing roads and infrastructure, cleaning up public spaces, and homelessness outreach.

“Who wants to pay more taxes?” she said, laughing as she helped her small daughter pick out a colorful animal-shaped mask. “But I’d want to know what [services] it was for.”

She estimated that her purchase—two cans of paint and a few packs brushes—would be close to $50, or $53.18 at the current sales tax. If that came up to $53.43 instead to help New Haven, she said, she’d deal. 

Over at the Dollar Tree across the street on Chapel, shopper Dan Vanson of New Haven said he feels the same way. A musician who works at B Natural Cafe, he said that he’d need to know more about the municipal services to which that extra .5 percent would go before making any conclusions on the bill. In one hand he held a $2 hairbrush for his dog that would cost $2.13 under the current sales tax. Would he support paying the extra penny if the bill passes, and New Haven embraces that extra .5 percent?

“If it’s going to go to Yale, or the cops, or shit like that, than no—because they don’t really need it,” he said as waited to be rung up. “But if it’s going to go to mental health, yeah.” He’d also support the money support street-cleaning:  “I live off of Whalley, so everything’s pretty shitty there.”

Louise Anderson, who was three aisles away perusing Sesame Street stickers for her bible study classes, shook her head no at the prospect of a 0.5 percent incrase. Maybe a few extra dollars and cents don’t sound too bad to middle- and upper-class consumers, she said. But it would hit poor consumers hard, because every penny counts for them.

“When you’re looking at people who are barely surviving, it can be very destructive,” she said. She added that while she might be able to afford a bump in the sales tax, she is looking out for those who can’t.

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539In CommiteeWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17In CommiteeWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434In CommiteeWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458In CommiteeWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575In CommiteeWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589In CommiteeWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591Committee ApprovedWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703In CommiteeWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212Committee ApprovedWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2In CommiteeWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8In CommiteeWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10In CommiteeWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456Committee ApprovedWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137In CommiteeWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5588In CommiteeWould limit certain bond allocations.Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127In CommiteeWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554In CommiteeWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831In CommiteeWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631In CommiteeWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863In CommiteeWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649In CommiteeWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
590/591In CommiteeWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20In CommiteeWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney
HB 6352Committee ApprovedWould establish a deposit system for car tires.Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
HB 6901In CommiteeWould impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.Elliott

Comments

posted by: jim1 on March 13, 2017  12:16pm

YES make it 19 % will do all my shopping in Mass. Like when they make marijuana legal.  Will shop in Mass.

posted by: NHVCyclist on March 13, 2017  12:57pm

Absolutely against this New Haven’s retail economy is far more than the downtown shops & restaurants.

An extra 0.5% is not a big deal on some art supplies, or a meal at a restaurant downtown. 

However, it is a big deal on a $5k bathroom, or $20k kitchen remodel, purchased from Bender Plumbing.  Or (insert any other large project, purchased by homeowners or contractors from the many Supply Houses in New Haven).
If I’m buying $400 worth of paint for an apartment, I can drive an extra 1.5 miles to Home Depot in East Haven and save $20 in tax on the same product as opposed to Grand Paint Center.

People doing these types of large projects, which generate large sales tax revenue, bring in out-of-town dollars, and support high quality jobs in the city, have plenty of other options in neighboring towns.  Not like certain downtown restaurants/bars/shops that have no suburban equivalent. 

Per usual, Connecticut’s elected officials don’t seem to understand how raising tax rates can result in less total revenue collected (particularly in the second fiscal year and beyond after the rate hike).

A better idea would be to redirect the .35% of the current 6.35% to municipalities automatically. 
The cities/towns are more efficient at managing funds than the state, so the “effective revenue” would be higher.  “More” revenue without any negative effect on the taxpayers & businesses.

posted by: Anderson Scooper on March 13, 2017  12:59pm

DOES ANYBODY THINK A CITY SALES TAX WOULD REMAIN AT 0.5%?

Honestly, do Senator Looney and Mayor Harp think we’re that stupid?

posted by: Noteworthy on March 13, 2017  1:58pm

BS Alert Notes:

1. Toni Harp, as mayor or as state senator along with her tax loving BFF Martin Looney have never met a tax hike they didn’t love. This duo along with their like minded ilk under the Dome have raised spending and borrowing so high even high taxes don’t cover the bills. Now, not surprisingly, they raise it again.

2. When Malloy told us to “share the pain” and raised income taxes, fees and sales taxes - by billions of dollars in history making fashion, it was to balance the state budget and solve problems. It didn’t.

3. When the income tax was begun it was to bring sustainability and predictability to paying the costs of the state. It didn’t.

4. When the state asked the hospitals to participate in a federal scam of healthcare dollars - those dollars were to be returned to hospitals. It didn’t happen. The state keeps almost all the money and the hospitals are now eating $600 million in new taxes.

5. Gas taxes - first there was one. It was flat. Then it became two - so the state could create a self insurance pool to pay for tank replacement. Didn’t happen. The state quit paying for the tanks and kept the money. Oh, and the flat tax went to a percentage so they could collect even more money.

6. Sales taxes on your homes was launched to help out the state and local governments. It was small and temporary. Then it was extended and raised. Then the state made it permanent and raised it again. That was supposed to solve problems. It didn’t.

Don’t believe a single solitary word from the mouths of any sitting politician when it comes to taxes or fees. They are liars. The money will solve nothing. They will spend it and more after it.

What will start as a local option tax will become permanent and beggar cities like New Haven will look for ways to hike it again and again. It will solve nothing.

As a reminder - outsiders will pay some of tax - most of it will be paid by those of us who are already drowning in high taxes and irresponsible govt.

posted by: LookOut on March 13, 2017  2:07pm

The question is ridiculous.  There is no way to control where the extra 0.5% goes.  Remember the ‘lock box’ that Malloy raided?  Once you give the gov’t control of the money, its only a matter of time until they waste it (or use it for re-election). 

Considering their history of squandering funds and providing paybacks to union bosses and campaign contributors, why would anyone agree to give another nickel to the state or the city?

posted by: Bill Saunders on March 13, 2017  2:22pm

So, does anybody remember when Weicker introduced the income tax (as a temporary measure to balance the books) and reduced the sales tax from 8% to 6%????  Let the bloodletting continue….