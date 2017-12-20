Sections

Tax Overhaul Could Hit 1,780 Elm City Homeowners

Posted to: East Rock, Prospect Hill, Westville, Wooster Square

The newly approved overhaul of the federal tax code could raise federal income taxes for 1,780 New Haven homeowners, according to the city.

The U.S. Senate approved the tax bill Friday, after the House of Representatives did the same on Thursday. President Trump is expected to sign it.

The bill will no longer allow people to deduct from their federal taxes any local property taxes they pay above $10,000.

Most people in New Haven pay under $10,000 a year in property taxes. But 1,780 owners of residential properties of four units or less pay that much or more, according to city mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

Almost all of them — 90 percent — live in East Rock/Prospect Hill, Wooster Square and the Westville flats. Those 90 percent live in Wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 19, 21, and 25.

Those properties have market values of $369,330 or more, leading to the $10,000-plus tax bills based on the current mill rate of 38.68. (Tax bills are based on assessed values of properties, which are 70 percent of market values.)

Republicans argue that the new law will reduce most people’s taxes. Democrats argue that it will overwhelmingly benefit the ultra-wealthy at the expense of adding $1.5 trillion to the national debt and forcing deep cuts in needed government services. Republicans argue that new investment spurred by the cuts will prevent that new deficit from materializing; Democrats argue that both independent analyses of the bill and the record from past tax cuts show that such massive new investment will not follow.

New Haven U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro decried Friday’s House vote as part of a “massive assault of the social safety net” that Republican Speaker House Ryan plans to continue by “going after social security, Medicare Medicaid.” (Watch her comments in the video at the top of the story, from an interview with Steve Hamm.)

Click here to read a CT Mirror story about other Connecticut Congress members’ reactions to the bill.

Comments

posted by: robn on December 20, 2017  6:55pm

The problem with this bill is that the lower corporate rates are forever and the personal rates sunset in a few years. So essentially Joe Hayseed will think the GOP has given him a wonderful gift until the $#!& hits the fan in a couple of years. Then the GOP will cry “emergency!” and instead of putting taxes back where they should have been, will try to cut Social Security and Medicare. Its stealing a bit from blue states in terms of property taxes but mostly stealing from future generations all over America. How cruel of the GOP and how stupid of those Americans who support this.

posted by: ILivehere on December 20, 2017  8:15pm

Actually a good portion of them are probably rental properties so the tax will be deductible.

posted by: 1644 on December 20, 2017  8:30pm

While those who itemize are limited to $10K in combined deduction for state and local taxes, the standard deduction is doubled to $24K.  Before jumping to the conclusion that all these folks are going to be hurt, we need to ask if their TOTAL itemized deductions (taxes, charitable contributions, etc.) exceeded $24K.  If yes, then yes, they may pay more, although the lower rates may still mean they come out ahead.  Only 30% of American taxpayers, and 41% of Connecticut taxpayers, itemize their deductions, so most will come out ahead.  As for low income folks, the EITC is untouched, the child credit raised, in addition to the standard deduction, so they will likely pay substantially less. CTMirror ran an article by a CPA saying that pretty much everyone with an income below seven figures will pay the same or less.  (The lower limit on mortgage loan interest ($750K) will hit high income/high debt folks, too) So, yes, Rosa and Bloomie may pay more, but most New Haven residents, even those with high property taxes, will come out okay.