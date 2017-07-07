Teachers Seeks New Direction With New Superintendent

by Paul Bass | Jul 7, 2017 11:52 am

New Haven schools should spend less money on outside consultants, partnerships with charter organizations, and standardized-test prep, and more money on teachers, nurses, and guidance counselors, and trauma specialists helping students succeed.

That message came from members of a “social justice-oriented” group of public school teachers called the New Haven Educators Collective.

The collective recently issued a detailed road map for improving public education in town as part of the discussion over what kind of superintendent New Haven should hire to replace Garth Harries, who left last fall. (Click here to read the full statement.)

Three active members of the collective — Metropolitan Business Academy teachers Leslie Blatteau and Nataliya Braginsky and Lincoln-Bassett sixth-grade teacher Jenna McDermit — expanded on that statement during an appearance this week on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven’ program.

They said they agreed with the decision to drive out Harries, whom they consider too close to “privatizing” charter school organizations. And they agreed with having former Superintendent Reggie Mayo fill in until the school board finds a permanent replacement.

“In the middle of intense change, bring back somebody who has vast experience, specifically in New Haven, with education,” Blatteau argued. “Mind you he never had a CFO [chief financial officer], Dr. Mayo. He ran the budget himself. He’s really working hard to right the ship. That’s what the district needs in the short term — someone with direct knowledge of New Haven and obviously a love for the district, for the students and the teachers.

“It does leave us wondering what the Board of Ed is doing with respect to their plans to hire.”

Unlike Harries, the new permanent superintendent should have experience teaching in traditional public school classrooms, the group said. “We want somebody who is not supported by some of the efforts that are more focused on privatization. That’s not something that our public schools need. This narrative of failing schools and privatizers are going to come and fix everything that has been proven untrue. It’s not what we need in New Haven.”

The teachers spoke at length about time wasted preparing for standardized tests. Braginsky and Blatteau have been involved in a pilot project to develop an alternative system for measuring student achievement, which includes intensive year-long student projects in which teachers collaborate on developing and quantifying progress. (Click here for a full story about that.)

Acknowledging the school system’s fiscal pressures in the face of ongoing state cutbacks, the teachers said the money can be found for pressing needs — like nurses and trauma counselors in every school and more guidance counselors — by cutting back on outside contracts and services like the Naviance online college-prep program, which relies on collecting data from students and extensive data-crunching by counselors.

“Students are being asked to sit in front of computers and do inventories and goal-setting that they could do in an advisory setting or with a homeroom teacher,” Blatteau said. “It is taking students away from adults who care about them and putting them in front of computers at a cost to the district.

“Our students know how to use computers. I think it becomes a barrier between students and the adults who care about them” when an overreliance on technology gets in the way.

The teachers also praised the decision not to create a new charter school for boys of color, pushed by the Rev. Boise Kimber. They argued that the school should instead invest more in existing schools that offer similar services.

McDermitt credited a student school board member for speaking up against the proposed charter school: “I was incredibly impressed by Coral Ortiz — her bravery, her sense of compassion, her ability to speak up when necessary.

For all their systemic critiques about the direction of public education, all three teachers said they love teaching in New Haven schools. Two years ago McDermitt left a charter school, where she said too much time was lost preparing students for standardized tests, for Newhallville’s Lincoln-Bassett. Test scores have risen along with other measures of success over those two years since the school embarked on a state-funded “turnaround” plan under new leadership; McDermitt said that happened with less of a focus, not more, on test prep than she had been accustomed to in her former job. Lincoln-Bassett has emphasized staff development and experimented with an 11-hour day featuring before- and after-school programs for the students, some of them run by community groups like the Boys and Girls Club ConnCAT.

Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full interview with members of the New Haven Educators Collective on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven.”