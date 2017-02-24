New Haven Named Top Tech Start-Up Region

by Staff | Feb 24, 2017 9:54 am

A website published by the telecommunications company Verizon has named New Haven the best city in which to launch a tech start-up.

Which is music to the ears of local business boosters, who from Science Park to the upcoming DISTRICT project have been laboring to earn the city that reputation.

“From its thriving downtown to its idyllic coastline, New Haven has a lot to offer. With Yale University just minutes from center city, New Haven is ripe with the next generation of problem solvers and creative thinkers. A laundry list of startups have seen success on the Long Island sound, from Continuity Control, an online compliance management company to C8 Sciences, a cognitive skill development program,” reasons the article on Verizon’s Right Click site.

