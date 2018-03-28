Teen Cyclist Struck; Driver Attacked

by Staff | Mar 28, 2018 11:27 am

A 15-year-old bicycle rider was hit by a car. Then the car’s driver got punched by the cyclist’s friend.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

The cyclist was riding at the York Street-Howard Avenue intersection when he was hit. The car’s driver remained on scene, where friends of the teen, who had also been on bikes, argued with him. One of the cyclist’s friends, also 15 years old, “reached through the open car window and punched the driver,” according to Hartman. Officers grabbed the friend — the alleged assailant — as he tried to flee and charged him with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. Hartman said this is the third time police have arrested him since he was 13.

After reviewing video footage of the collision, officers concluded the bike rider was at fault. They didn’t charge the driver.

The cyclist was treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital’s pediatric emergency department for facial injuries. The driver was treated for an injury at the Saint Raphael campus.

Also Tuesday evening, a 30-year-old man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two men near his Lloyd Street home, according to Hartman. The assailants fled the scene; “the victim’s girlfriend bandaged his lacerated bicep and took him to the hospital” for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

“Know who did it?” Hartman asked in a release. “Give us a call at 203-946-6304.”