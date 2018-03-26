Please Don’t Hang Up!

by Staff | Mar 26, 2018 12:11 pm

When Data Haven calls you, don’t hang up the phone: They’re not trying to sell you anything.

Rather, the local not-for-profit is conducting an annual “Community Wellbeing Survey” based on how 15,000 people here are getting by. Or not.

How happy are you? Have you seen a dentist lately? Are local government officials responsive to your needs?

Those are just a few of the questions being asked by friendly survey-takers helping DataHaven and dozens of leading community and charitable groups throughout Connecticut complete what is believed to be the largest neighborhood-level well-being survey in the United States. A record number of participants will pick up the phone - over 15,000 by the time the 2018 Community Wellbeing Survey is complete.



“Our initial feedback from residents and our previous experience with this survey shows that people like to answer these questions,” says Mark Abraham, Executive Director of DataHaven. “They are answering questions about their own happiness and health, their family’s financial security, and how their communities and neighborhoods are faring. These questions show that we care about how they feel.”

DataHaven, the nonprofit group leading the collection and study of neighborhood-level public data on key social and economic indicators, announced the first statewide Community Wellbeing Survey in 2015 (see it here). The 2018 Community Wellbeing Survey will allow unprecedented tracking of regional and local trends over the past three years, as well as create an even more in-depth portrait of Connecticut’s neighborhoods, when updated results are shared this fall.

After seeing the impact of the 2015 survey results, over 75 of Connecticut’s leading hospitals, government agencies, and charitable organizations have decided, once again, to support the 2018 Community Wellbeing Survey with major donations. Supporters joining DataHaven include regional community foundations, United Ways, and health care providers located in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain, Greenwich, Meriden, Middletown, New London, Derby, and other cities and towns.

Residents throughout Connecticut and several areas of New York State will receive phone calls from survey-takers at the Siena College Research Institute - generally appearing as a 203 or 518 area code - beginning this month. Calls continue this spring and summer.

DataHaven’s 2018 Community Wellbeing Survey implores residents to, “Make a difference: Pick up your cell phone or home phone, help your community learn more about your needs, and tell us what you want to see to promote greater happiness and well-being in your neighborhood,” says Abraham.