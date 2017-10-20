Thali Too Closing, Too

by Staff | Oct 20, 2017 8:01 am

Three popular New Haven restaurants run by chef Prasad Chirnomula will soon all be closed.

Chirnomula’s Indian restaurant Thali on Orange Street has already closed. Friday he announced that he will close a less expensive vegetarian version of that restaurant, Thali Too off Broadway, at the end of business on Sunday, Oct. 29, ending a nearly ten-year run. And he plans to close Oaxaca Kitchen, a Mexican restaurant he opened on College Street in 2011, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In a press release, Chirnomula claimed that an expansion of his business in other Connecticut markets “resulted in financial strains that forced the closing of the majority of his restaurants.”