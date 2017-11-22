Thanksgiving Reprieve Sets Immigrant Free

by Paul Bass | Nov 22, 2017 1:45 pm

Marco Antonio Reyes Alvarez, who has been staying in New Haven’s First & Summerfield Church rather than comply with a federal deportation order, got a Thanksgiving present: A stay of his deportation.

Reyes, a father of three from Meriden who has been staying at the church with the support of immigration reformers allied with the sanctuary movement, can now return home for the holiday while his case is appealed.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who advocated for Reyes’ right to remain in the country while his attorney seeks a review the deportation order in federal appeals court and the Board of Immigration Appeals, announced the news Wednesday.

The Reyes family and supporters are planning a 4:30 press conference to speak more about the decision.

Reyes, who came to the United States to flee violence in his native Ecuador, took sanctuary in the church on Aug. 8, the day he was ordered to leave the country as part of the Trump adminsitration’s immigration crackdown. (Click here to read more about that.) He has been living there ever since.

Reyes came to the U.S. in 1997 with his wife and two children and has worked in construction installing drywall. He has paid taxes since 2002, according to advocates. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him in 2007 for being here without permission. The government issued a deportation order in 2009, but he won a stay of deportation as Barack Obama left office. But ICE in August decided that he now had to leave.

He is the second immigrant to have won the right to remain in the country, at least for now, after taking shelter in a New Haven church.

Reyes followed a path forged by another employed, longtime resident and undocumented immigrant, Nury Chavarria. She took sanctuary in July in a Fair Haven church, Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, on the day she had been ordered to leave the country. The community and statewide elected officials rallied around her. On July 26, a judge granted her permission to stay in the country as her case is reopened.

