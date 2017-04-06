The Dentist Is In

by Staff | Apr 6, 2017 12:29 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health, WNHH Radio, Dateline New Haven

Jerry Alexander is starting work before dawn Friday and Saturday — and can’t wait.

He is one of 100 local dentists who are volunteering to perform X-rays, fill cavities, and do root canals for people who otherwise can’t get care.

It’s an annual event that has taken place in different parts of the state for a decade now. Called Mission for Mercy, it brings doctors and volunteer assistants to a single location for two days to provide free care for thousands of people, some of whom line up for more than a day.

This year is New Haven’s turn. The event takes place at Hillhouse High School’s Floyd Little Athletic Center at 480 Sherman Parkway Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. You don’t money or identification to obtain care.

Alexander dropped by WNHH radio’s studio to discuss why he and his colleagues devote their time each year to this event, and why it makes a difference. He said he expects 2,000 patients to show up over the two days and 1,400 volunteers to help the dentists care for them.

Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full interview with Dr. Alexander on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven.”