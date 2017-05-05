What About The Union’s Role?

by Ira Johnson | May 5, 2017 12:11 pm

(7) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health, Opinion, Campaign 2017

(Opinion) After reading the article from one of my mayoral opponents, Marcus Paca, although I respect him I must disagree with him on several points concerning the health and data breach within the city of New Haven. Mr. Paca states that the most important thing we know is that the city of New Haven took six months to notify the victims of the breach that their information was compromised as well as the press. Federal guidelines and best practice require a 60-day notice period for both injured parties and the media. Part of this statement is true and can be confirmed. We know it took almost six months to inform the media, or maybe the media had the information but did not release the information until the investigation was completed. [Editor’s note: The Independent published an article last Aug. 10 based on initial limited information that was available.] I understand the importance of the union, but I am confused. The young lady who was arrested for transferring information to her device, I understand that she was fired during her probation period of employment. If she was fired and was not part of the union, why was the union steward instructed to accompany this fired employee back into her former workplace? If to be part of the union, you must pay dues, seeing that Ms. Jackson, the fired employee, was not a union member — what made them protect her? Bottom line, it has nothing to do with the city or the union. What matters is that the city residents were put at risk, and the city did not protect them.



The city has made several statements of being bullied, by the union, which I fully disagree with if this statement is true. Why does the city depend on Yale University to bail them out every time they get in trouble? On a personal note, being a mayoral candidate, I chose to focus on getting support from the residents instead of other politicians, because it is a known fact that if you look for support from them then you will owe them a favor, and the only ones I will owe is the residents alone. By the city and Mr. Paca looking for support from a political perspective, it gets to a point of who will you favor— the union, politician, or the residents? Ira Johnson, like Marcus Paca, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for mayor.





Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: Webblog1 on May 5, 2017 12:37pm Mr. Ira Johnson.. As a Mayoral candidate you are welcome to add your opinion to this matter of identity theft. However, you opinion statements ask more questions than they answer. It is difficult to ascertain just what your position is on this matter. You say “Marcus Paca, although I respect him I must disagree with him on several points concerning the health and data breach within the city of New Haven.

But you did not disagree with him on several points, you only seem to disagree with Paca on the time line and even then, it is not a disagree because Paca claims the city took six months to reveal the problem, while you say federal guidelines provide only “60 days to report injury to parties”. I don’t see the disagreement; I see the city’s blatant disregard for citizen’s rights and federal policy. Nowhere in the article have you cited the city administration for culpability. In fact your opinion asks four important questions but they are directed at any one. I strongly suggest to proof read your statements for content and intent before you release it.

posted by: IraJohnson on May 5, 2017 1:26pm Hello Webblog1, I apologize if my article did not make my statement clear enough firstly as I stated I respect Mr. Paca and he supported the Union and I do not agree with what the Union did, because by them requesting the Union Steward to accompany this young lady back to her former office making it easy for her to remove the files from the computer. I do not agree with the city way of handling the breach and maybe i did not mention everything and that I do apologize for that omission. The bottom line there was a breach and the City did not handle it they way they should of. Let me mention something about my campaign I am not a candidate that will not do any mud slinging I chose my words very carefully, this is the problem with politics and all around with mud slinging the only thing that will do is divide the community more not bring them as one.

posted by: Webblog1 on May 5, 2017 2:07pm Mr. Johnson, According to the original article of April 14th; Mr Byron Kennedy of the health dept made the following accusations.. that..“the assailant entered the office with a union official in toe”..however, upon police investigation only the assailant was arrested and not the mysterious union official as a accomplish. Apparently your main point here is that Pace supported a union which violated the rights of others is false. I suggest you clear up this misunderstanding before moving forward with your opinion. http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/dear_patient/

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on May 5, 2017 2:17pm With all due respect to Mr. Johnson, in reading your rather brief summation, it appears as though you’re more in support of that which Mr. Paca has stated than you are opposed. Mr. Paca’s idea to share his views with the public regarding an alleged breach of sensitive material was indeed prudent on his part. This perplexing aim by Mr. Johnson to differ from Mr. Paca on a salient issue that the Harp administration wishes to go away, is just that, perplexing. Mr. Johnson is running a confusing campaign that he himself is obviously having trouble grasping. Moreover, rather than aim his criticisms at Mr. Paca, he would do well to aim them at the destructive, money grabbing Harp administration instead. For him to not do it would be in keeping with the ambivalence he’s displayed thus far.

posted by: IraJohnson on May 5, 2017 2:38pm Webblog I agree with you everyone who took part from the Vice President of the Union who requested the Union Steward to escort her to the office that she was earlier informed not to go back into. The article that I made my response to was the article when Mr. Paca gave his opinion on the situation. That is something that I do disagree with the City every party should of been charged. I guess they feel just because they are Union they get a free pass, and put put the community at risk. Thank you for your comment, because it is comments like yours that helps.

posted by: IraJohnson on May 5, 2017 2:46pm Mr. Jenkins I am very aware of the issue at hand first I never spoke ill of your candidate I even said I respect him, but we do have different opinion as your candidate blames the City and calls it mismanagement, which to me is very one sided, but I respect his opinion the City of New Haven and the Union was at fault in this issue the only thing I am concerned about is the community that was put at risk. How are you going to call my Campaign confusing see thats the problem speaking on things and not really no what they are talking about.