Title IX Probe Targets Yale

by Maya Sweedler & Finnegan Schick/YDN | Oct 15, 2017 3:23 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Legal Writes

Yale was under federal investigation from April to September of this year after an alumnus filed a complaint with the federal Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights alleging that the university discriminated against him in its Title IX procedures because he was a man.

The case alleges that the student, an anonymous member of the Yale College class of 2015 referred to as “John Doe,” first experienced discrimination when a teaching assistant for an introductory philosophy course reported him to Yale’s Title IX office in fall 2013 after he submitted an essay that included a discussion of the impulses that might drive someone to commit rape. After the incident, Yale prohibited Doe from contacting the TA and directed him to attend sensitivity training at Yale Mental Health & Counseling.

Documents provided to the Yale Daily News — including redacted correspondences provided by the plaintiff and court filings — reveal that Doe came before the Title IX office on two subsequent occasions: first in spring 2014 and again in fall 2014 after two female students accused him of sexual assault. Following these allegations, Yale placed Doe on probation for the remainder of his Yale career and banned contact between him and the two female students.

After graduating in May 2015, Doe filed complaints both in federal district court and with the regional OCR branch in Boston alleging that Yale had violated his Title IX rights. Title IX, a clause in the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, protects people in schools that receive federal funding from discrimination on the basis of their sex.



Click here to read the full article.