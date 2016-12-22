Today On WNHH Radio

by Lucy Gellman | Dec 22, 2016 12:13 pm

Posted to: LGBTQ, WNHH Radio, Alisa Bowens' Culture Cocktail, Infrastructure Thursdays, Tom Breen Deep Focus

Thursday’s programs on WNHH radio talk infrastructure, jazz, garlic, and the state budget.

Hosts Doug Hausladen and Giovanni Zinn talk to Richard Stowe, founder of RailTEC, and look forward to 2017’s big infrastructure projects. To listen, click on or download the audio above.

“Culture Cocktail” host Alisa Bowens-Mercado interviews Philip Bynum about his upcoming New Years Eve Eve party, and his wish list of summer artists for his “Cool Breeze Fantastic Friday Happy Hours” series. To listen, click on or download the audio above.

On “Dateline New Haven” State Comptroller Kevin Lembo discusses the current national campaign against him by LGBTQ opponents, the ways out of the ongoing state budget mess, and his deliberations about whether to run for governor.To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the “Dateline New Haven” podcast.

We love the stinking rose! On “Deep Focus” host Tom Breen and “Kitchen Sync” host and WNHH Station Manager Lucy Gellman take a look back at back at Les Blank’s 1980 documentary Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers. For the second segment of the show, Breen is joined by Allan Appel for a review of Manchester By The Sea.To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the “Deep Focus” podcast.