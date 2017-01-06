Today On WNHH Radio

by Lucy Gellman | Jan 6, 2017 10:16 am

Friday’s programs on WNHH Radio take a dip in the Bearing Sea to look at sustainable seafood, applaud parental advocacy, bring back the world’s best pundits, and take Talladega College to court for joining Donald J. Trump’s inauguration lineup.

“Kitchen Sync” host Lucy Gellman talks to author and journalist Lee van der Voo about her new book The Fish Market: Inside the Big Money Battle for the Ocean & Your Dinner Plate (Palgrave St. Martins, 2016) and how sustainable “sustainable fishing” actually is. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the “Kitchen Sync” podcast.

They’re back for a new year! Pundits Babz Rawls-Ivy, Norma Rodriguez-Reyes, Markeshia Ricks and Joe Ugly look at the latest state government news, the demolition of the Q house, racial politics, and the upcoming inauguration. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the new “Friday Pundits” podcast.

“Out & About” host Melissa Loucks returns for another weekly news segment on trans rights across the United States, focusing specifically on how parents of transgender children have expressed feelings of doom and devastation since the election of Donald Trump, and redoubled their efforts to protect and further their children’s rights. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out href=“https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/out-about/id1191936042?mt=2”>the new “Out & About” podcast.

On this first-of-2017 episode of Community Spotlight, host Rev. Samuel T. Ross-Lee joins Ugly Radio’s Joe Ugly to discuss and debate Talladega College’s decision to participate in the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. To listen, click on or download the audio above, or check out the new “Community Spotlight” podcast.