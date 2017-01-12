Today On WNHH Radio

by Harry Droz | Jan 12, 2017 12:36 pm

The latest shows on WNHH radio get down with some rap videos, deplore police brutality, and express fears around the impending Trump presidency.

On today’s episode of “Mornings with Mubarakah” host Mubarakah Ibrahim dives into politics and policing. To listen click or download the above link, or check out the “Mornings with Mubarakah” podcast.



On Today’s episode of “Alisa’s Culture Cocktail” host Alisa Bowen-Mercado dives into presidential politics, and the inauguration. She ask the question: What’s your biggest fear about a President Trump? To listen click or download the above link, or check out the “Alisa’s Culture Cocktail” podcast.

For the first segment of today’s show, host Tom Breen talks with local rapper Joey A.X. and Boston-based filmmaker Sev One about their recent music video, “Love Hate Relationship,” which explores Joey’s ambivalent, affectionate perspective on the city in which he grew up: Elm City. Tom is joined by Lucy Gellman and Allan Appel during the second segment for a divisive review if La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s new musical that stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. To listen click or download the above link, or check out the “Deep Focus” podcast.