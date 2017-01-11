Wednesday Puzzle: Test Your Politics IQ

by Staff | Jan 11, 2017 3:12 pm

Which New Haven power couple preaches and legislates? Which Westville pol won a statewide primary only to lose the general election — and vice versa? Who’s the top hipster elected official in town?

The latest Elm City Crossword tests your knowledge about those and other questions about New Haven politics.

Ben Florsheim, the New Haven outreach aide for U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy , put together this puzzle. (He’s pictured to the immediate right of Murphy as he accompanied him to a visit to town.)

Reminder: There’s a scroll bar on the right side of the puzzle so you can see it all. Click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles. Ben’s puzzle appears below.

Interested in submitting a local crossword puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

