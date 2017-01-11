Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Wednesday Puzzle: Test Your Politics IQ

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Crosswords, Politics

Which New Haven power couple preaches and legislates? Which Westville pol won a statewide primary only to lose the general election — and vice versa? Who’s the top hipster elected official in town?

The latest Elm City Crossword tests your knowledge about those and other questions about New Haven politics.

File Photo Ben Florsheim, the New Haven outreach aide for U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy , put together this puzzle. (He’s pictured to the immediate right of Murphy as he accompanied him to a visit to town.)

Reminder: There’s a scroll bar on the right side of the puzzle so you can see it all. Click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles. Ben’s puzzle appears below.

Interested in submitting a local crossword puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment

posted by: Billy on January 11, 2017  3:57pm

Nice work, Ben!

Is 5 Down supposed to be flipped…“Lost a primary, won a general”?  That answer fits. 

If so, VERY glad 5 Down doesn’t represent me anymore.