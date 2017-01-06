Today’s Puzzle: New Haven Then & Now

by Staff | Jan 6, 2017 2:13 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Games

What did you buy at the corner of Chapel and High, or Chapel and Church, before they served double lattes?

Test your knowledge of those commercial spots — and dozens of others around town — in the latest Elm City Crossword.

New Haven’s own Bill Saunders wrote this week’s puzzle. (Want to contribute a future puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) )

Bill’s clues tell you what businesses currently occupy the locations. Your challenge is to name a previous occupant.

As always, you’ll find some video and photographic clues, and links to offer hints if you’re stuck. (After you complete the puzzle, you’ll find more links to background stories.)

Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

And click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles.

Here’s Bill’s puzzle:

<p>