Traffic Calming Coming To Quinnipiac And Hemingway

Mar 13, 2018

Rubber duckies — known professionally by traffic calmers as “temporary, flexible lane delineators” — are expected to arrive soon at a problematical intersection in Fair Haven Heights.

“The angle at Quinnipiac and Hemingway is challenging,” said Transportation, Traffic and Parking Director Doug Hausladen, as he delivered the news to two dozen participants at the Quinnipiac East Management Team (QEMT) meeting Tuesday night at the St. James Church, 62 East Grand.

Brought to his attention by Fair Haven Heights Alder Rose Santana, the intersection features a site line challenge. A privately owned hedge makes it difficult for drivers to peek around as they try to enter from Hemingway southbound onto the avenue.

‘The hedge needs to be adjusted for sight lines,” Hausladen said.

Hausladen said that his department’s research indicated seven recent crashes — not counting unreported crashes and near misses — were serious enough to merit an intervention.

“We want to get something in there as soon as possible,” he said.

That’s where the “rubber duckies” come in.

Hausladen said he wants to get the delineators in there as soon as possible, in May, pending a longer-term solution.

The delineators, though temporary, need to be fixed to the ground.

“2018 is the year of Quinnipiac and Hemingway,” Hausladen concluded.