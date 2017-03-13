Travel & Parking Bans Declared For Blizzard

by Paul Bass | Mar 13, 2017 3:06 pm

Mayor Toni Harp called on New Haveners to pitch in as she declared a citywide travel ban and parking ban to prepare for a projected 12-18 inches of snow and 30-35 mile-per-hour winds.

The snow is expected to begin falling at 4 a.m. Tuesday and pick up to a pace of three to four inches per hour around 9 a.m., city emergency operations chief Rick Fontana said at a pre-storm meeting held at the Emergency Operations Center in the basement of the 200 Orange St. municipal office building. He said wind gusts could reach as high as 60 miles per hour, creating “crippling” conditions for the city, before the storm calms down in the evening.

So the city has taken the unusual step of declaring a travel ban beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday. That means other than emergency workers, people are supposed to stay home.

And they need to remove cars from the streets. A parking ban takes effect at midnight. It covers both sides of the street downtown and along emergency routes. In neighborhoods, it covers the odd side of residential streets. That means you can park legally only on the even side of the street there. The city plans to begin tagging and towing cars overnight if they remain parked in defiance of the ban.

People can move their cars to public school parking lots beginning late Monday afternoon. They can also park in any city garages for $3 beginning 6 p.m. pending the close of the storm.

Mayor Harp appealed to people to share their driveways with neighbors who have no other spots for their cars. While city crews will work around the clock, they alone can’t do the whole job of ensuring that narrow streets get plowed and emergency lanes remain open along New Haven’s 321 miles of roads, she said. She also asked alders to go door-to-door Monday on narrow streets to remind people of the ban. City workers plan to drive on some streets with bullhorns to reinforce the message.

“We have got to be neighbors and work together so we can all be safe,” Harp said.

In the last major storm, the public works crews reported high overall compliance with the parking ban. But they were unable to clear some narrow streets in the Hill, East Rock, Fair Haven, and Dixwell because of illegally parked cars.

Harp said she contacted Yale in advance of this storm to help get out the word about the ban to its community this time, especially in East Rock, where university-affiliated car owners were apparently responsible for some of the unpassable narrow streets.

Maria Bouffard, Yale’s director of emergency management, reported that the university is advising community members to sign up with the city’s emergency-notification system. It has also made its Pierson-Sage Garage on Whitney Avenue available to people in order to get their cars off the streets. She noted that Yale has spring break this week. So most undergraduates have left town, along with many graduate students.

Tweed-New Haven Airport has canceled flights for Tuesday. Warming centers will open at Bethel AME Church on Goffe Street at 10 p.m. Tuesday as well as at a second new location, Trinity Church at 630 State St.

The public libraries will be closed on Tuesday, as will the public schools.

The public works department received a delivery of 500 tons of salt to begin applying to streets Tuesday morning, according to Director Jeff Pescosolido. His crews have already started applying a brine solution to roads in advance of the storm.

Trash collectors — who double as snow plowers — will begin the Tuesday pick-up early, at 11 p.m. Monday, to be available for Tuesday road-clearing duty.

Meanwhile, city homeless outreach workers and cops fanned out to locations in town where people sleep outside, urging people to come to shelters or warming centers.

“We don’t want this to be a deadly storm,” Fontana said. “But we know it can be.”