Trees Downed; 1,000+ Lose Power

by Staff | May 15, 2018 6:42 pm

Posted to: East Rock, Westville

A storm that whipped through the state Monday evening spared New Haven the worst of it—but still felled trees throughout the city and left much of East Rock and Westville without power.

As of 6:30 p.m., 1,043 households were without electricity, concentrated in those two neighborhoods, according to city emergency operations chief Rick Fontana.

He said it’s too early to tell how many trees fell in town.

“We’re working on probably 30 or 40, maybe 50,” Fontana said of emergency crews out in the streets. “The trees that we’re dealing with are the large trees that are in the roadways. Those are the big issues.”

It was a replay of an 1989 storm that destroyed homes and entire rows of trees in Hamden, hitting tornado status in some pockets, while causing damage but never hitting the same intensity in New Haven. The storm’s center was just north of the city as it passed through the region, Fontana said.

More than 100,000 customers have lost power so far statewide, and numerous tornado warnings have been issued, according to WTNH.