Harp Displeases Trump

President Donald Trump sought to recognize New Haven Mayor Toni Harp Wednesday — then criticized her when it turned out she wasn’t in the room to receive the compliment.

Harp was among the mayors invited to a meeting with the president.

The president arrived to the gathering at 3:37 p.m., according to a White House press pool report. One hundred people were there.

“‘We have some really hardworking people in this room,’” the report quotes Trump as saying. “POTUS [Trump] then asked a few individuals to stand: Pascagoula Mississippi Mayor Dane Maxwell, Fort Worth Texas Mayor Betsy Price and New Haven CT Mayor Toni Harp. “

But Harp didn’t stand up. Because she wasn’t there.

“Where’s Toni?” Trump reportedly asked.

Harp was in fact boycotting the meeting, over the issue of sanctuary cities.

Harp had already visited the White House that morning. She’s in Washington for a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting. The White House’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs invited some of the mayors in at 11 a.m. for a chat on opportunities to work together. The invitees included Harp and the chief executives of Birmingham, Alabama; Augusta, Georgia; and Columbia, S.C.

“While we were sitting there exchanging ideas,” Harp told the Independent later Wednesday, “we got a text saying the Justice Department had issued 23 subpoenas for sanctuary cities,” communities with immigrant-friendly policies that include not sharing information on nonviolent offenders with federal agents. The Trump administration has vowed to punish those cities by withholding other federal aid.

At the time, Harp said, she had no idea if New Haven was one of those cities receiving a subpoena.

Some other mayors, including New York’s Bill DiBlasio, also boycotted the gathering because over the administration’s sanctuary cities position.

“The mayors who choose to boycott this event have put the needs of criminal, illegal immigrants over law-abiding America,” the pool report quoted Trump as telling the gathering. “So let me tell you, the vast majority of people showed up. ...

“For 100 years, the Democratic mayors have a done a terrible — I mean, they’ve done some bad work.”

In speaking with the Independent, Harp questioned why the Trump administration would issue the subpoenas on the same day it was inviting mayors to the White House in the supposed interest of working together.

“I just felt,” she said, “like we were used.”

So, Harp said, she decided not to attend the 3 p.m. meeting with Trump after all.

“I thought it would be sending the wrong message to the people of New Haven” to attend, she said. “I didn’t even think that I’d be singled out.”

If she had in fact attended and stood up, she mused, “who the heck knows what he would have said?”