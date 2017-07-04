Donald Trump & My Jewish Mother

by Allan Appel | Jul 4, 2017 9:43 am

Pearl would have known what to say to Donald Trump.

I’m thinking of my late mom as I embark on a patriotic mission: trying to find light amid the gloom of our current national political situation by writing 70 poems about our president.

Decades after publishing a volume of poetry, I decided to pick the pen back up as a new age dawned in Washington. I resolved to write the 70 poems about Trump, a man of my own age, about 70 years, and to find inspiration, and possibly something good in him 70 times, or at least 70 triggers from him toward the making of a good poem.

I’m up to about 20 poems now in my Trumpoetries marathon, and still standing. The collection is provisionally titled Donald Trump’s Bathrobe. I hope to get to 50 more before the end of his presidency, however that turns out. A few sample poems follow, including a selection in honor of Independence Day and another in honor of this week’s local property tax deadline. But first, the inaugural poem on how Donald Trump has made me appreciate my late mother, Pearl Appel.

Donald Trump And My Jewish Mother

I can’t deny what they say

That you are coarse and egotistical

A disdainer of women, immigrants, short people, germs

I could go on but what’s the point.

To you anger comes too naturally.

Why is that?

My mother, an uneducated woman,

Urged me to make friends

By looking for something I have in common

Or, better yet, to look for the very best,

Or at least a jot of the stuff in everyone.

She saw some, even in me, though I harbored

Toward her dark and shameful thoughts.

Honor thy father and thy mother.

Not as easy as it sounds.

And that “thy” always upped the ante.

And everyone heaves around the word “honor.”

Apart from soldiers, do we know what it means?

What do you harbor toward your mother and father, sir?

The nation awaits your reply

You must act at least as if you have parents

And were not sprung full blown from ...

... Oh, forgive me, and let me thank you for ...

For what? ... For making me continue to think of my mother.

Who also said I should smile more.

How that made me squirm.

Still I’d like also to pass her advice on to you.

Smile as if it were as necessary as breathing.

Because your jaw is always so taut

As if a smile would crack the dish of your face

How can you expect to make friends that way?

From Kiev to Kalamazoo proclaim

That no one who smiles shall be deported.

And from sea to shining sea the nation will smile.

If your voice also had a little lilt to it as well

Which will come if you turn up the corners of your mouth

You will reduce or eliminate that scary intake-of-oxygen

Your hiss, as if each of your partial thoughts were the a final pronouncement

That is quite alarming in a democratic republic

Then for sure we’d think generally better thoughts

Perhaps of angels who wait for a voice box or wing repair

Yet still manage always to smile and to look up

Inspiring us. Oh, you are 70 years old

And human and you are going to die!

Will you just please be nice!

If not for me, then for my mother

May her name be blessed.

Instructions for July 4th.

Avoid barbecuing the facts

Serve only alcohol

With a high percentage of history

Best to fly a flag tailored

To your own heart

Decorate home with accents of truth

Parade humbly, preferably holding a small child’s hand

Play a game of baseball but do not hide the signs

Watch a war movie where the blood is real

Ask relatives to elucidate the difference

Between liberty and freedom, a republic and a democracy

Don’t be afraid to Google them yourself

Give a prize to whoever explains

The Nullification Crisis.

And a grand prize for the significance

Of Andrew Jackson’s hair

Presidential hair in general.

Do not let anyone leave

Who cannot elucidate what

“Four score and seven years ago” refers to

Memorize the list of the dead presidents

Ask your guests who knows

A single fact about Polk, Fillmore, or Pierce

Their first names count

Though contemporary street names do not qualify.

Winners get to go home first

Visit the cemetery and say nothing

Make a speech that strives to be like the cemetery.

Leave room for dessert.

Paying Half My New Haven Taxes

I stand in line to pay my taxes, thinking of you, our president

A man who in his tax-paying is unprecedented

Four thousand, three hundred thirty nine dollars overdue

Having received no reminder, I paid only half the property tax

So here I am, inching up, and oddly not angry, I simply forgot

Actually pleased, sort of, to be part of something you’re not

So far as we know, yet if you too are overdue

On this friendly line I have no doubt there’s room for you

In front of me, or behind, anywhere,

We understand you’re unused to waits, so I’ve taken a poll

And my pal here, to whom I’ve confided these notes

Even voted for you. He’s offered to buy you coffee and a roll

No kidding, sir, you can make it a positive press event, it may get you votes

And then there’s this, as I move up, and am only two or three away.

Isn’t tax collection like stepping into a history play

“In the days of Caesar Augustus . . .” is how the New Testament begins

As the Roman tax collectors fanned out into all Judea

(Really, it appears taxes is a Christian thing, not my idea)

It’s hard to believe I’m a cheerleader for doing your duty

But why not, sir? You like to be the center of attention

Just suck it up and join the community . . .

. . . Then, suddenly, as if in a daze, I’m there

I’m at the assessor’s window check in hand

About to fill in the amount

When no interest is due, I’m apprised

What happens next I think you’ll recognize:

My pleasure is such I sign my name

Yet not in my usual nondescript way

But with a flourish, in letters two, three times the normal size

What’s more I’m now brandishing my small blue check for all

My fellow payers in the tax assessor’s office to see

I’m parading it, left and right, to all these folks

In the assessor’s office who, well, don’t all seem to get the joke

As it dawns on me what I have done. And for which I apologize, sir.

The executive orders? The signing ceremonies. Remember?

What in the world overcame me to become, for an instant, your TV gesture!

Security was courteous, the fine small, then waived, though it gave me a start

I’m resting now, thank you, sir. Isn’t it time you did your part?

Ode To Pre-Existing Conditons

Breathing. Sighing. Yawning. Dying.

Growing older, growing pregnant, growing unpregnant

It’s all there, in the folder

Just plain being. Acne. Love. Beauty

Fractured, over-devoted to duty.

Heartsick, heart-filled, heart diseased

Just plain hearty, diabetes

Diatribe-ing, Hodgkins lymphoma

Demureness, Demi Moore-ness

Opioids, other addictions.

Trampled by the bulls in Pamplona.

High blood pressure, low blood pressure

In between pressure, being alone.

Skepticism, humor, silliness, a tumor

Depression, anxiety, overcome by variety

Struck by crabbiness, cancer, and hail

Loony, gone fishing, turned down by Yale.

Arthritis, pericarditis

Lou Gehrig’s Disease, whacked by skis

Being bitten by Ralph Nader

Pre-existence as a Florida Gator

Delusion of being a dragon slayer

Believe we’ll live long enough to see Single Payer

In addition to being a reporter for the Independent since the paper was established, Allan Appel has published 14 books, including eight novels, and two books of poetry, New Listings and Not So Much Love of Flowers. His new novel, The Book of Norman, a send-up of Jewish-Mormon relations, is due out in September from MandelVilar Press.