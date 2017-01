by Allan Appel | Jan 18, 2017 10:20 pm

In 1905, the super rich were getting richer through ownership of U.S. Steel preferred stock certificates, and too many New Haveners owned too many “common” shares that “could hardly be exchanged today for a yeast cake.” Welcome to This Day In Trust-Busting History as your host Allan Appel and regular co-pilot Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum take you back.

Click above to listen to or download this episode of WNHH’s “This Day In New Haven History.”