Tweed Proposal Flies Out Of Committee

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 28, 2018 1:09 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: State, 2018 Session, Transportation, Morris Cove

A bill that would allow the expansion of Tweed-New Haven Airport’s runway is headed to the House of Representatives for full consideration.

In a 14 to 8 vote, the legislature’s Joint Planning and Development Committee Monday advanced a bill that eliminates an existing limitation of Tweed’s runway to 5,600 linear feet and opens the door for a pilot program for shared solar power. In addition to making way for the Tweed runway expansion, the bill also would close a smaller “14-32” runway.

Tweed airport officials in a public hearing said that the smaller runway, which is about 3,626 linear feet, is already effectively closed and would be officially closed as part of a plan to pave the existing safety areas.

New Haven State Rep. Roland Lemar, who serves as the committee’s co-chair, said Monday that the closing of the second smaller runway at Tweed is part of a strategic compromise happening to get the bill passed during a short session.

Republican State Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, who ultimately voted against the bill, askedwhether the airport authority already had the power to close the runway in question. “Why do we need the legislature to do this?” France questioned.

Lemar said that it does but putting that language in the bill was a “gesture of good faith” that there would be no expansion beyond the bigger runway.

The expansion quest has prompted passionate views on both sides in New Haven. Mayor TOni Harp and business officials call a 6,600-foot runway crucial for luring smaller jets that will lead to commercial service to Florida, Washington D.C., and maybe Chicago. Neighbors call the proposal a broken promise to keep service limited and an infringement on their peace of mind. Click here for a previous full story and extensive commentary from the two sides.

The 2018 Agenda