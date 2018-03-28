Tweed Proposal Flies Out Of Committee

A bill that would allow the expansion of Tweed-New Haven Airport’s runway is headed to the House of Representatives for full consideration.
In a 14 to 8 vote, the legislature’s Joint Planning and Development Committee Monday advanced a bill that eliminates an existing limitation of Tweed’s runway to 5,600 linear feet and opens the door for a pilot program for shared solar power. In addition to making way for the Tweed runway expansion, the bill also would close a smaller “14-32” runway.
Tweed airport officials in a public hearing said that the smaller runway, which is about 3,626 linear feet, is already effectively closed and would be officially closed as part of a plan to pave the existing safety areas.
New Haven State Rep. Roland Lemar, who serves as the committee’s co-chair, said Monday that the closing of the second smaller runway at Tweed is part of a strategic compromise happening to get the bill passed during a short session.
Republican State Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, who ultimately voted against the bill, askedwhether the airport authority already had the power to close the runway in question. “Why do we need the legislature to do this?” France questioned.
Lemar said that it does but putting that language in the bill was a “gesture of good faith” that there would be no expansion beyond the bigger runway.
The expansion quest has prompted passionate views on both sides in New Haven. Mayor TOni Harp and business officials call a 6,600-foot runway crucial for luring smaller jets that will lead to commercial service to Florida, Washington D.C., and maybe Chicago. Neighbors call the proposal a broken promise to keep service limited and an infringement on their peace of mind. Click here for a previous full story and extensive commentary from the two sides.
The 2018 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|HB 5001
|In Committee
|To impose a fee on transactions involving virtual currency.
|Pat Dillon
|HB 5031
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To allow students to have equal access to institutional financial aid.
|Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee
|HB 5082
|In Committee
|To provide state funds to assist hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are living in Connecticut.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5126
|In Committee
|To increase funding to boards of education and family resource centers that provide assistance to students and families from Puerto Rico.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5112
|In Committee
|To permit the retail sale of marijuana and tax such sale to raise revenue for the General Fund and to fund substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness programs.
|Juan R. Candelaria, Angel Arce, Josh Elliott, Steven J. Stafstrom, Jeff Currey, Susan M. Johnson, Chris Soto, Patricia A. Dillon, Roland J. Lemar, James M. Albis, Christopher Rosario, Kim Rose, Robyn A. Porter, Edwin Vargas, Matthew Lesser, Gregory Haddad, Joshua Malik Hall, Ezequiel Santiago, Diana S. Urban, Toni E. Walker, Robert Sanchez, Alphonse Paolillo
|SB 1
|In Committee
|To expand the sick leave program to provide earned family and medical leave to certain individuals employed in this state.
|Martin M. Looney, Bob Duff, Timothy D. Larson, Steve Cassano, Beth Bye, Terry B. Gerratana, Gary A. Winfield, Ted Kennedy, Catherine A. Osten, Marilyn V. Moore, Edwin A. Gomes, Mae Flexer
|SB 62
|In Committee
|To provide tuition-free community college for Connecticut residents.
|Martin M. Looney
|HB 5182
|In Committee
|To require building officials in certain municipalities to establish and assess a fee for the commencement of certain work without a necessary permit.
|Planning and Development Committee
|HB 5210
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To (1) mandate insurance coverage of essential health benefits, (2) expand mandated health benefits for women, children and adolescents, and (3) expand mandated contraception benefits.
|Insurance and Real Estate Committee
|HB 5084
|In Committee
|To encourage the recycling of nip bottles that otherwise frequently litter urban areas.
|Roland J. Lemar and Juan R. Candelaria
|HB 5350
|In Committee
|To create a pilot program for shared solar facilities at municipal airports. The bill also would delete the provision that dictates the length of Tweed Airport’s runway.
|Energy and Technology Committee
|HB 5475
|In Committee
|To amend statutory provisions concerning a police officer’s viewing of a recording from body-worn recording equipment under certain circumstances.
|Judiciary Committee