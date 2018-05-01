Neighbors Fly Out Of Airport “Workshop”

Sean O’Brien and five other Morris Covers walked out of a city-organized workshop on proposed airport improvements and a “community benefits package” to accompany a proposed expanded runway at Tweed Airport. They called the “workshop” a poor substitute for democracy. Many of the two dozen neighbors who stayed to talk to officials about jobs, roundabouts, and flooding expressed reservations that the rushed nature of the project gives at least the appearance of a lack of candor, or, worse, that something backhanded is taking place. That was the passionate but polite scene Monday night in the cafeteria of the Benjamin Jepson Magnet School in Fair Haven Heights, at the end of Lexington Avenue in Fair Haven Heights. The meeting was held as a follow up to last week’s stormy public hearing on the matter before the Board of Alders Community Development Committee. At issue is State House Bill 5537, which would eliminate a provision in a 2009 state law that restricts Tweed’s runway to 5,600 linear feet. City government and business officials are pushing hard for that bill so that Tweed can pave another 1,000 feet of runway — and, they claim, be able to draw commercial jet service to Washington, D.C., Florida, and Chicago. Many airport neighbors view that as the breaking of a pledge given ten years ago when New Haven and East Haven signed a deal to allow a previous expansion. City officials assert the addition of more efficient and quieter commercial jets is within the understanding of the agreement; they argue that pa 6,600-foot paved runway will result in a boost in jobs, municipal marketability, and other benefits for the city as a whole and immediate Morris Cove neighborhood. Having emerged from the General Assembly committee rather abruptly in March, the bill would need to pass the General Assembly before it adjourns on May 9. Mayor Toni Harp is leading the charge for the Board of Alders to pass a non-binding resolution in support at the next full meeting on Monday, May 7. Her aide Michael Harris was on hand Monday night at Jepson along with directors of departments and more than half a dozen alders. Harris said the idea of Monday’s workshop was to let residents hear about the city’s proposed concomitant improvements in traffic calming, parking, infrastructure, and noise control — as well as the expected new jobs and economic activity — from city officials themselves and to take feedback to incorporate in those plans. The set-up — five “work stations” on those subjects each manned by a city staffer — to solicit input made O’Brien and several other opponents suspicious. “This whole thing [the workshop format] makes it look like we’re authorizing this benefits package, when people are not happy. This is a transparent attempt to divide us into sub-tables so we can’t speak. They know the response, so they’re trying to manage and control. This is a poor substitute for democracy,” O’Brien charged said. Then O’Brien, whose criticisms filled up a considerable length of the readers’ comments to Independent coverage of last week’s meeting, led a half dozen people out in a quiet exodus. Roundabout: Yes? Carmel Fico was among those who stayed. “Here’s my bedroom,” Fico, who is 78 and lives on Burr Street facing the runway, told city transit czar Doug Hausladen. “And here’s the runway.” Hello!” she said, ironically, pointing to the table-top map. She said her husband refused to come to the workshop “because you can never win. Nothing’s going to change.” Her fellow Burr Streeter, Lisa Ventura, added, “Between the jet fuel and the noise, I haven’t been able to open my window in years.” Neither was impressed with what City Engineer Giovanni Zinn called a “conversation starter” proposal — one of the benefits — to put in a roundabout at Dodge and Burr streets. The roundabout would handle what modest additional car traffic would be created if Tweed adds up to six flights a day. They discussed with Zinn how a previous traffic calming device — traffic bumps — were installed years ago but then taken out when residents complained. Another resident said a roundabout isn’t needed because she doesn’t see much traffic there at all. Someone else suggested Dodge be made one-way. East Haven Entrance? Zinn said he found it useful to hear residents’ perception because changes at the airport need to fit into the larger context of the neighborhood. He said the roundabout and proposal for a speed table at Burr and Fort Hale Round “came to light as we began to talk about the airport.” Townsend Avenue resident Sam Sigg had an extended conversation with Hausladen. He suggested that fliers coming from the east to the airport might access Tweed not by going down Townsend and the other two-lane residential roads, but rather four-lane Hemingway Avenue in East Haven. He and Sigg discussed possible routes. Hausladen duly noted the idea on the city map. Conspicuously absent from the workshop were any representatives from East Haven, on which land part of the airport sits, or representatives from Tweed itself. Also absent was State Sen. Martin Looney, who represents the area, or other state legislators in whose hands rests the ultimate decision about Tweed’s expansion plans. Zinn and Sigg had a productive exchange about whether adding any more impermeable runway surface would contribute to Morris Cove’s drainage problems during major flood events. Zinn’s charts indicated the Tweed expansion plan would result in only “0.24 percent increase in total impeviousness in the the watershed.” “I really enjoyed talking to people about drainage,” Zinn said. Hearing neighbors discuss how flooding affects their lives and homes helps him and other city officials do their job better, he said. Sigg caught the atmosphere of Monday’s workshop a little more accurately, and skeptically: “It [the workshop] is useful. I’m open to having my mind changed. To have a few more flights to help New Haven, yes, I think we [local airport neighbors] have to be reasonable. We were accused of being unreasonable, but we just found out about these ‘benefits’ and they’re not benefits, just common sense. It was disingenuous of the city. If Mayor Harp had come out in an open way and said, ‘If we add six more flights,” and we were approached in a decent manner instead of being backhanded with this solar ...” Before he led his exodus, O’Brien said he might not attend the next and last gathering before the aldermanic vote, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. a.m. at the Nathan Hale School, if the format does not change. The city’s Harris said he thinks the format will remain the same, with the opportunity for residents to continue to meet one on one with officials to voice their concerns. There will be one difference, prompted by Townsend Avenue resident Tania Giacomini. After Harris had described the tables or stations of the event, she called out, “You don’t have a health station.” She brandished reports on the prevalence of asthma in the area. “iIf you don’t have health, you have nothing,” she said. “You’re right,” Harris said. “We’ll add it.” Among the alders present were Tyisha Walker, Rose Santana, Brian Wingate, Frank Douglass, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Sal DeCola. “The vote on the runway is in the state’s hands,” said DeCola, who represents Morris Cove. However, he added, “I’m going to vote no on the resolution.”

posted by: Noteworthy on May 1, 2018 12:14pm This is like the “public hearings” at City Hall. Tweed presents for 60 minutes; the public gets to speak for three minutes. It’s cathartic but it does little good. What’s most interesting is the city trying to cover their backsides with an afterthought of a faux benefits package, a last minute workshop nobody knew anything about so that they can report back to the legislature the box has been checked.

posted by: anonymous on May 1, 2018 12:51pm The airport already has plenty of private air traffic. As every institution, labor union, and business here has pointed out, ensuring that the airport can also continue to have a couple of commercial flights each day is critical to the state’s economy. Paving the tiny safety area effectively amounts to no change from the status quo. It seems clear that the interests of the 500,000 people who working for employers located in the immediate area should take precedence over what the Alder and a handful of the 50 homeowners next to the airport have to say. I think most in the area realize that their land values will only go up if the regional economy is healthy.

posted by: steve on May 1, 2018 1:58pm Quote,“Sigg caught the atmosphere of Monday’s workshop a little more accurately, and skeptically: “It [the workshop] is useful. I’m open to having my mind changed. To have a few more flights to help New Haven, yes, I think we [local airport neighbors] have to be reasonable.” Nice that not all are stubborn by opposing any airport project. Some paint Tweed as the worse thing that could happen to the area when if fact there are many positive things related to a more active airport. Residents need to keep in mind the airport was first in the area, not them. Much of what some say as to noise are the private jets and these have been part of Tweed’s operations for years and will continue to be. Private aircraft account for over 90% of Tweeds daily operations. More airline flights will mean better travel options for travelers,less time spent on driving to far away airports and help to make the airport more self sufficient, a complaint by some as to public funding. Those with airline knowledge do not expect to see a non-stop flow of airliners all day long and airline flights do not operate at late night hours.With 2-3 more airlines, Tweed could meet the majority of area travelers needs.

As noted above, all need to be more reasonable and those who walked out showed just how unreasonable some can be. Nothing is gained by being unreasonable and demanding to have ones way in spite of the thousands who use the airport and the many more who will benefit from more flights. Some wild claims that Tweed wants to bring in wide body planes, nonsense, others say airlines won’t sign a letter of intent, airlines only sign on when the airport can accommodate their planes and then they survey the airport and at times have proving flights. Tweed cannot provide a date as to when the runway will be done.

Hopefully local politicians will not be so concerned about a few votes but whats best for the majority. Its sad that some local pols cave in to those few who make the most noise. So sad.

posted by: Esbey on May 1, 2018 2:09pm “Democracy” is not achieved by giving a few hundred people veto power over the lives of hundreds of thousands. However, if the residents who live near the airport want to tell us what they would regard as reasonable benefits and accommodations for an increase of 10% or 15% in the number of total (private + commercial) flights—with a somewhat larger increase in auto traffic, to be fair—then I think the rest of us should listen and respectfully respond. In the end, it might take some $$ to achieve both civic harmony and economic development, but that might be worth it. The plan to move the airport entrance to East Haven and make sure that East Haven gets some direct economic benefit from that (property taxes on auto-rental facilities, plus ...?) deserves further exploration. Perhaps Martin Looney could get behind a process that begins with a “civic committee” that examines the issue from different sides, talks to many experts, and makes a proposal to move forward. And by the way, while I strongly support airport expansion, the current bill isn’t going to pass if Martin Looney doesn’t support it. And I don’t think he supports it. So this is the beginning of the process, not the end.

posted by: Claudia Bosch on May 1, 2018 3:35pm The proposed community benefit package is not a serious benefit package by the city. The noise mitigation program is presented as such. But, as a closer look into the history, the scope and the financing of the project reveals: it is not organized, financed, or planned BY THE CITY. The noise mitigation is UNCONNECTED to the new plans. The Harp administration is claiming credit for something that was initiated before her tenure (elected in 11/2013).

—- 1. The project dates back to at least 2011. That is when the FAA started with the Noise Compatibility Study of the neighborhood to determine noise levels and which properties would qualify.

—- 2. The noise program is FAA mandated and was in response to existing noise levels (2011). Currently, city and airport officials are bending the truth when they give the impression that a future noise impact is covered by this benefit program.

——3. The noise mitigation program is paid by the FAA (90 %), the state (7.5 %) and by Tweed (2.5 %). If I would apply this kind of scrutiny for each and every proposed community benefit - it would be clear: nothing of substance is left.

- the roundabout is an infrastructure project that benefits the airport’s plan

- the Greenway Trail should have been in the works since 2015. Back then Harp wrote in a letter: “[the city] will continue to work on the [trail] by providing a right-of-way around the perimeter of the airport for the trail”. Never happened. But now? Adding OLDER third-party programs to a list to make it look better, makes me wonder, why the city or Tweed do not add New Haven Promise to the list as community benefits?

posted by: Claudia Bosch on May 1, 2018 3:57pm Some additional background about the community involvement that never happened. Harp wrote a letter on April, 28 2015 (yes - the letter is right next to me). In this letter, she explained that the MOA is “over five years old and needs to be updated. Let us briefly summarize key areas for discussion and outline steps for community involvement in this process”. Then one can read that the air service is falling well short of expectations. And thus, the airport facilities including the main runway need to be upgraded. Under point 3 - the mayor wrote: “Good neighbor programs must continue. The MOA mandates that Tweed operates as a good neighbor. With Federal, State and City assistance, Tweed has improved the drainage system, built the runway safety areas, initiated a noise mitigation program ... and has opened its doors for neighborhood input through its Community Advisory Board.” 1. EXISTING community benefits in reaction to the MOA of 2009 are being presented as NEW benefits for a future project. 2. Where are the open doors of the Community Advisory Board? Why has the community not been asked earlier with regards to the solar bill? When was communicated that the airport intends to circumvent the MOA which could require additional benefits? 3. Why are we not asked now what we want?

Instead MOA requirements from 2009 and projects dating back at least to 2011 are presented. Old wine in new bottles.

posted by: RHeerema on May 1, 2018 4:02pm The community benefits package was approved by the City Plan Commission on April 18, well before these (4/30 and 5/5) workshops were staged and without notifying residents. The East Shore Management Team was never consulted about these proposals.

posted by: Sean O'Brien Although I very much appreciate the coverage, I’d like to make it very clear that this isn’t about me. In particular, I would not have the strength, conviction, or knowledge to confront this issue without a group of very strong women behind me. Many of them have been activists for a lifetime, or what probably feels like it on days like yesterday.

posted by: Sean O'Brien Oh and Sam - apologies if our leaving interrupted you, as the article implies. You’re awesome, and glad to see you on Monday.

posted by: Esbey on May 1, 2018 5:14pm Claudia B., maybe I can try you. I hear you saying that you haven’t been consulted enough, that this is an unfair surprise and that the “benefits package” isn’t really a package of benefits. That is a reasonable thing to say. So, what would be a reasonable set of accommodations for the immediate neighbors? Say we are talking 4 flights day to each of two more destinations, what would be fair to the neighborhood while respecting the desire of the broader region for jobs and taxes?

posted by: Sean O'Brien @Esbey I notice you’re unwilling to confront the elephant in the room: the tax burden of Tweed to residents across New Haven and the State. Great coverage by the NHv Indy, and I think we should try and shift the conversation New Haven wide. Not what startups indebted to City Hall think, or large corporations: ordinary residents across New Haven who have already wasted millions on Tweed (this month’s financial report to the Tweed board is DIRE but it’s just assumed the taxpayers will pick up the bill). Is anyone willing to see a dollar go to the failing airport that could go to a school instead?